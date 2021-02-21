Back to lacrosse
Former New England Patriots two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Hogan has signed with the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL). Prior to his NFL career, Hogan played four years of college lacrosse at Penn State University. The 2009 first-team All-ECAC midfielder scored 57 goals and completed 14 assists during his time in Happy Valley.
Oliver inducted
Salem girls basketball coach Ricky Oliver, a longtime AAU member and coach, was recently inducted into the New England AAU Sports Hall of Fame. He served as the New England AAU Girls Basketball Chair for 12 years as well as being a member of the National AAU Girls Basketball Committee.
Still playing
Methuen’s Shannon Delaney, who was a three-sport athlete for the Rangers, will be a fifth-year senior playing softball at Assumption this spring. She is working on her masters program in Rehabilitation Counseling and currently has a 3.6 GPA.
Powerful Pelham
For those who haven’t noticed, it’s been a spectacular winter season for Pelham High School. Entering the weekend, the boys basketball team, led by seniors Zach Jones and Jake Dumont, is undefeated at 12-0 and the girls are close behind at 11-1. Moreover, the Pelham gymnastics team won the state championship and the wrestling team, at 6-4, enjoyed its best regular season in years.
Mat coaches: A-plus
Thorough coverage depends on cooperation from coaches and it’s been terrific with all the New Hampshire wrestling coaches. Salem’s Nick Eddy includes each wrestler’s season record after each meet, for example, and Windham’s Tom Darrin is super reliable win or lose as is Pelham’s Bob Riddinger. Assistant Dan Woodworth has been spot on for Timberlane.
Sachems deliver
There will be no state title for the Pentucket girls basketball team, but they certainly enjoyed another successful season, winning the CAL tourney last week with some redemption in a 34-23 win over Newburyport. The Sachems ended the season at 11-1. In John McNamara’s 15 years as head coach, Pentucket is a remarkable 313-51.
End of the line
In case you missed it, Tim Tebow retired from professional baseball last week. In three years with the Mets organization, the 33-year-old Tebow hit just .223 with 18 home runs in 287 games. I always felt that, with the right coaching, Tebow could have enjoyed a decent sustained career in the NFL.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.