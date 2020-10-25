McGillivray: top frosh
Lost in the shuffle of the massive Frank Kelley Invitational cross country meet last week was the performance of North Andover’s Luke McGillivray. He finished 41st overall, but was the first freshman finisher. The MSTCA, incidentally, is planning another invitational for individuals next Sunday back in Attleboro.
Captain DiFloures
Hats off to Haverhill’s Jackson DiFloures. He enjoyed an outstanding golf season for the Hillies, who finished 11-1, and is not only a captain but a three-sport captain, including wrestling and volleyball.
Thanksgiving Day race
While most local Thanksgiving road races are virtual this year, the Derry Turkey Trot is on as scheduled, although with a number of coronavirus precautions. There is no race day registration or packet pickups on race day so runners must plan ahead. Go to the race website for more information.
Nickname trend
Apparently in the name of political correctness, Acton-Boxboro is dropping “Colonials” as its mascot. It joins a growing list of schools dropping their nicknames including Barnstable (Indians), Hanover (Indians), Nashoba Regional (Chieftains), Walpole (Rebels) and Winchester (Sachems).
Best wishes for Bob
Anyone who is a Timberlane sports booster, especially in wrestling, would do well to send greetings to Timberlane wrestling booster and all-around great guy Bob Zdrada of Atkinson and Zdrada Photos. He’s stuck at home struggling with pain from a number of physical problems, the most serious being the chronic effects from cancer of the tongue. His email is raz32@comcast.net.
No Lowell for Knights
Tough break for the North Andover cross country teams. The Knights were scheduled to have an MVC showdown for boys and girls with mighty Lowell Saturday, but the meets were cancelled because the Knights’ sports have been shut down for two weeks due to a coronoavirus outbreak. And it doesn’t look like the meets can be rescheduled.
Windham triplets, twins
There is quite a brother act with the Windham varsity boys soccer team. The varsity has a set of triplets in sophomores Max, Sam and Ryan Husson and a standout twin set in seniors Landon and Ryan Neal. Moreover, younger brother Cayson Neal, a freshman, is being called up from the JV team for the playoffs. Windham enters the Division 1 playoffs unbeaten at 7-0-1.
Now at the Prep
St. John’s Prep has another Andover transfer as its likely quarterback. It’s Victor Harrington, a junior who had a big year for the Warriors as a freshman (1,427 yards, 14 TD passes) but split time last year with freshman Scott Brown. Harrington has been working out with highly regarded receiver Joenel Aguero of Lynn, who has already received an offer from Michigan. Six years ago, the Prep also got a talented transfer QB from Andover in Ollie Eberth, who went on to have a great college career at Amherst College.
