Phiri now at BCA
Colleen Phiri, who was an Eagle-Tribune basketball Super Teamer last year as a freshman at Haverhill High, has transferred to Bradford Christian. Phiri averaged 22.6 points, 12 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.6 assists last year for the Hillies.
NECC sports start ...
The Northern Essex Community College fall sports season gets underway Wednesday when the men’s soccer team plays its first game (4 p.m. vs. Southern Maine) with improved numbers and talent. Volleyball, which also looks promising, begins Sept. 14. In addition, Kyle Manley returns for the cross country program. Northern Essex was virtually the only junior college in Mass. to have any sports last year.
... tourney raises funds
The Northern Essex athletic department, in conjunction with the NECC foundation, held its 4th annual golf tournament Aug. 30 and the field of 134 golfers raised $18,000 for the department. Top honors went to the team of Ron Caswell, Jeremy Tabb, Paul Hamilton and Rob O’Connell. Among the contest winners was former baseball standout Colby Maiola for men’s longest drive.
Strout back at it
Former Haverhill High track standout Bob Strout of Salisbury is back at it on the road race circuit after recovering from a bad bike crash in January of 2020. The 65-year-old Strout, who recorded a then-school record 1:54.4 in the 800 for the Hillies, ran in his 3,225th road race in July and is aiming for 3,500.
Sports stringer needed
The Eagle-Tribune sports department has an immediate opening for a sports stringer, primarily to cover football games. Experience is preferred but not a necessity. Anyone interested should contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
Yaz contributes
Don’t be fooled by the .220 batting average of Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski for the San Francisco Giants. He’s still a big contributor for the Giants, who have been in first place much of the season. He leads the team in homers with 21 and is second in RBIs with 52 while playing excellent defense in the outfield.
BC excitement
Forget, for a moment, Boston College’s rout of mismatched Colgate Saturday. Regardless, the Eagles have an exciting team that should make noise in the ACC led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers. Jurkovec could very well be drafted in the first two rounds next year.
What a class!
The juniors on the Pelham football team certainly know how to win games. The class has never lost a football game in New Hampshire at any level going back to junior football. In last Friday’s 48-6 season-opening win over Stevens, the first four TDs of the game were scored by juniors.
