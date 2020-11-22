Dunham in Vermont
Bradford’s Dave Dunham is at it again. Dunham, who has previously run in every town in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, is now trying to run in every town in Vermont. There are 251 towns in Vermont and, the week before last, Dunham hit the 200 mark. He expects to complete his latest challenge some time in the spring. The 56-year-old Dunham has run in all 50 states and 18 countries and covered more than 145,000 miles in his career.
Merrimack basketball
Merrimack College and the Northeast Conference set guidelines for the upcoming basketball season for both men and women. It will begin Dec. 8 with an 18-game, round-robin schedule. Aside from contests vs. travel partners, games will be played on back-to-back days against the same opponent at the same site, primarily in a Thursday/Friday format. The NEC tournament will begin March 6 and be limited to four teams rather than eight.
Penn State’s demise
Penn State’s football team was supposed to contend for the Big 10 title but, after losing to Iowa 41-21 Saturday, the Lions are 0-5 — their worst start ever. Just as bad, junior tight end Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac, who had a career-high seven receptions for a career-best 113 yards the week before against Nebraska, is lost for the season with a knee injury.
Alumni race still on
The 44th Annual Methuen cross country alumni race will still take place on the cross country home course at the Tenney Grammar School on Wednesday at 1 p.m. All COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be in place. For more information, contact Kevin Alliette at knalliette@methuen.k12.ma.us.
Great finale
Belated props to Windham senior Trey Gonzalez, who finished his cross country career in style by finishing 16th overall at the Meet of Champions with a superb time of 16:07. That helped lead the Jaguars to third overall, which would have qualified them for the New England meet had it not been cancelled.
UNH cross country
The University of New Hampshire women’s cross country program, which has won six of the last seven America East titles, just took a step to sustain its success by signing two star distance runners — Coe-Brown’s Addison Cox and Californian standout Jill Walker. Cox, who was coached by her father, Tim, recently placed first at the Meet of Champions. The UNH team is coached by Timberlane alum Robert Hoppler.
Jennings cited
Pentucket’s Jacey Jennings was one of 10 players in the state to earn All-New England honors in girls soccer. A talented senior midfielder, she also earned All-State honors for the second time. She is a four-year starter who has won CAL honors every year.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.