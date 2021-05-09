Major accomplishment
Bridgewater State University freshman Nicole Major of Andover had quite the day at the recent MASCAC Track championship meet. She took first place in the 800 meters and second place in the 1500 meters. Scoring 18 points, she helped BSU win the conference title.
McCarthy cited
Bentley University senior midfielder Cara McCarthy, a former Central Catholic standout from Salem, was named to the Northeast-10 All-Conference lacrosse third team. This is the second time she has been named all-conference. She scored 14 goals this year and led the team with 34 ground balls. Another Central grad, freshman midfielder Caroline Affolter, was named to the All-Rookie team.
Kylie in top form
Timberlane grad Kylie Fitzpatrick is enjoying an outstanding season for the nationally-ranked St. Anselm softball team, which headed into the NE-10 semifinals with a 24-4 record. The sophomore second baseman is hitting .376 and leads the team in runs scored with 25.
... as is Farone
Another Timberlane grad, senior Emily Farone of Sandown, is enjoying a fine season pitching for New England College. She is currently 7-4 with a 3.43 ERA as the team’s No. 1 pitcher.
The busiest spring
With wrestling moved to the spring, the local schedule is busier than ever. Last Thursday, on the first day for Mass. spring sports, there were 55 local games scheduled. For the spring, there are over 800 events and that’s before any tournament action.
Lull for NECC
After sweeping a doubleheader last week, the Northern Essex Community College baseball team is 19-10 and playing well. But the Knights, who hope to pick up a game or two, have no games on their schedule until participating in a tough regional in New Jersey staring on May 20.
Lots of Logan
Speaking of Northern Essex baseball, freshman Logan Burrill of Amesbury has continued his heavy hitting. He leads the team in home runs (9), RBIs (40) and stolen bases (20) and is tied for first in runs scored (29). At .390, he’s second to another freshman, Nicholas White (.404), in average. White also has three home runs and 28 RBIs.
