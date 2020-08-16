Lancers perform well
Three Lawrence softball players turned heads while competing at the Lynn Invitational Showcase. They were sophomore shortstop Thiana Brito, junior second baseman Amber Morales and junior outfielder Lucinia Russo.
Puglisi honored
Andover coach Wayne Puglisi was recently named an MIAA boys lacrosse Coach of the Year. In accepting the award, Puglisi said his philosophy was, “to prepare the men of Andover lacrosse to be servant leaders in the community. ... To be men built for others.”
Seabrook’s sports betting
For those who are into betting sports, New Hampshire opened its first retail sports betting location last week in Seabrook at The Brook. Sports fans will now be able to place legal bets on all major professional and collegiate American sports at the location. Rhode Island is the only other New England state to offer legalized sports betting.
Dodson reaches 100
It’s only August, but Newton’s 74-year-old Dan Dodson has already reached his goal of running 100 road races per year. It’s a lot easier this year, he says, because so many races are now virtual, allowing them to be run during the week at one’s convenience.
Interstate expands
Interstate Gymnastics of Methuen recently announced that it now has a second location. The new location “Interstate North” will be ready for action in Amesbury in early September. The facility is located at Boston North Technology Park, 110 Haverhill Rd., Building #2, Suite #280, located just off Route 495. Interstate hopes to meet the demand left vacant when two gymnastics clubs in Amesbury closed due to the coronavirus.
Sad News
In last week’s tribute to Salem’s David Morton, I cited Pentucket’s Ross Owen, another dedicated local fan who worked the chains at football games for many years (more than 30). Unfortunately, I was informed by Pentucket AD Dan Thornton the next day that Owen quietly passed away from cancer in April. He’ll be missed.
75-year-old sets mark
Lynn Rathjen, a 75-year-old high school cross country coach and retired physical therapist in Grand Island, Nebraska, recently set a national record in the mile for his age group by running a 5:59.18, breaking the old record by 17 seconds. Anyone who is over 60 knows that is mighty impressive.
Merrimack names coach
Stephanie Kazmierczak has been named the new head women’s volleyball coach at Merrimack College for 2020. Kazmierczak arrives at Merrimack after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Niagara University. She boasts six years of collegiate coaching experience, including a four-year stint as a Division 3 head coach at D’Youville College.
