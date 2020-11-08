Award for Mookie
In case you missed it, ex-Red Sox star Mookie Betts added another Gold Glove to his collection last week, giving him five already in his career. The Dodgers’ right fielder is also a finalist for the National League MVP award, which will be announced Thursday.
Surging Gitterman
Hats off to Timberlane junior Silan Gitterman, who I failed to mention qualified for the Meet of Champions after finishing 27th at the Division 1 meet, becoming the first Owl to qualify for the meet since 2013. Showing great improvement, she finished fourth, second (twice) and first in dual meets. At the D1 meet, she finished ahead of every girl who had previously beaten her in dual meets.
Awesome Andover
To say that the Andover field hockey team is a step above the competition is an understatement. The unbeaten Warriors (6-0) have outscored their opponents 35-1 this year, and scored seven goals in four straight games. Senior Hannah Medwar has eight goals on the year and junior Lily Farnham has seven goals to lead the way.
Versatile Burdier
The Haverhill girls volleyball team is enjoying a tremendous 8-0 season thus far and a fair amount of credit has to go to senior captain Jada Burdier. The returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star leads the team in kills and aces and is a superb defensive player. Her sister, Kya, leads the team in assists. The Hillies have a big match with MVC Division 1 leader Billerica on Wednesday..
Terminating track, XC
In what’s a sad sign of the times, Clemson is ending the men’s cross country and track and field programs after the academic year. Track and field has been going strong at Clemson since 1953 and had won 23 combined Atlantic Coast Conference titles. The school has retained its women’s programs.
Caraballo cruises
Methuen junior cross country runner Miana Caraballo, who was featured by the Eagle-Tribune last month, got off to a fast start this fall and she’s been able to sustain her performance. In last week’s dual meet win over Billerica she ran a superb 16:12 over 2.7 miles to cruise to first place for the sixth straight meet.
‘Virtual’ MVC race
Speaking of cross country, the Merrimack Valley Conference voted to have a virtual league meet Friday in which teams could run a 5K anywhere and report their times on an honor system. Since all courses are different, it’s a pretty silly idea. Why couldn’t they hold a league meet on one course even if waves were spaced out by teams?
