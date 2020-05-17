Holden honored
Methuen’s Matt Holden was one of a number of senior student-athletes honored this week by Lasell University for their success and accomplishments this year in a Virtual Senior Awards Banquet on the school’s athletic website and social media accounts. Holden was Lasell’s No. 2 runner on the cross country team and top miler on the track team.
Foreign recruits
The Merrimack College men’s tennis team is going international to strengthen its program for Division 1 competition. Head coach Alex Loyer announced his two latest recruits last week and incoming freshmen Aryaan Bhatia and Jan Semerak are from India and the Czech Republic respectively. Merrimack was 6-4 this spring before its season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Top historian
To be honest, our records at the Eagle-Tribune — despite yeoman efforts by colleague Mike Muldoon — are not completely comprehensive. That’s why it’s helpful when coaches keep good records. One of the best in this regard is Haverhill cross country and track coach Mike Maguire. Whenever I need help with statistics on a past Hillie, Maguire provides the information promptly and willingly. If only all coaches were as meticulous!
Iwanicki honored
St. John’s Prep freshman wrestler Rawson Iwanicki of Andover has been named to the NHSCA Academic All-American team. To be nominated, an athlete must have a minimum 3.6 GPA and place at the state tournament. Iwanicki was a Division 1 state champion and finished third at All-State.
No, not 8 divisions!
When the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee set the guidelines for the state-wide tournaments that will begin in the fall of 2021, I was enthusiastic that it had football reduced from eight to five divisions. Well, this week the MIAA Football Committee approved a motion to keep football at eight divisions.
That’s too watered down to say the least. It means that Division 1, for example, would have 28 teams and 16 would make the playoffs — in other words, there would be more teams with sub-.500 records and plenty of first-round blowouts.
No races, more training
Bradford road race and endurance standout Dave Dunham is adjusting his schedule on the fly. Several planned races have been cancelled as was a bike tour of the Erie Canal he had planned. A proposed climb of Mt. Rainier in September is still on but that could be in jeopardy. On a positive note, he says, there is more time for training. Thus, he’s been averaging 90-95 miles of running a week with one hard workout per week.
Maita to UMass
Elias Maita, who became Andover High’s first Division 1 wrestling champion has committed to UMass Amherst, where he will study Engineering. UMass does not offer varsity wrestling but it has a club team that he plans on joining. Maita was an impressive 48-5 at 160 pounds, won three matches at New England and, as an outstanding student, was a Moynihan Scholar-Athlete winner.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.