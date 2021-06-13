Central grads shine
The St. Anselm baseball team was not quite as successful as the softball team, finishing 10-19, but two Central Catholic grads had fine seasons. Junior outfielder Mike Pierro from North Andover led the team with a .410 average while sophomore Mike Borrelli hit a solid .333 with 21 RBIs.
Goldstein persists
Haverhill’s Josh Goldstein had a fine season as a graduate student for SNHU, which went 28-7. The second baseman hit .305 with 24 RBIs and stole 19 bases. Redshirt junior and Greater Lawrence grad Idelson Taveras hit .311.
Ranger wrestlers
A number of Methuen’s senior wrestlers have made their college choices for next year.
Michael Crowe is headed to Bridgewater State, Joe Gangi will be at Merrimack College, Nick Notenboom will be at Fitchburg State, Anthony Romano will play football at Hobart College, Josiah Concepcion is set at UMass Lowell and Tim Traynor will be at Westfield State. Adam Rader and Ronald Polanco Grullon are attending Northern Essex.
NECC All-American
Northern Essex Community College freshman Nick White was named NJCAA All-American Third Team, becoming the 19th player in the baseball program to earn the honor. White, an outfielder, hit .422 with 46 hits and scored 32 runs for the Knights. He had four home runs.
Race to 100 hits
With one regular season game left, Methuen’s Stephanie Tardugno has 99 hits in her career. With two regular season games, Whittier’s Alicia Habib has 91 hits and surging teammate Alyssa Michel has 88.
‘Hero among us’
The Boston Celtics honored Salem, N.H. resident Steve Picardi as a “Hero Among Us” at a game last month. He was honored for his work to provide relief to children suffering from Neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder of the nervous system. Working alongside the late Tommy Heinsohn, Picardi has been helping local children battling Neurofibromatosis for over 13 years.
Moynihan winners announced
The yearly Moynihan Scholar-Athlete award winners will be announced for the boys and girls in Friday’s paper. A luncheon to celebrate their awards will be held Thursday at Haverhill Country Club.
