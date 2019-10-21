Lingar nets a PR
Former Timberlane High runner Morgan Lingar, who now lives in New York City, ran the Chicago Marathon a week ago Sunday in an impressive 2:47:15. She was the 68th female finisher. Her time was a nearly 10-minute personal best, as she clocked 2:57:03 last year in the New York City Marathon.
Locals aid St. Michael’s
Saint Michael’s College hasn’t enjoyed much success in sports in recent years, but its men’s tennis team, with two local players, are off to a great start. It won its first four meets for the first time in 12 years, with sophomore Michael Rosen of Andover and Pinkerton grad Seb Tonini, a freshman, playing key roles.
Corliss out fast
Sophomore TJ Corliss of Haverhill is enjoying another fine cross country season for the Merrimack College. He started the season by placing first at the Codfish Bowl at Franklin Park for the second straight year and, the weekend before last, he was Merrimack’s top finisher at the New England championships, taking 28th at Franklin Park with a fine 8K time of 25:40.
Desimone a stalwart
Andover’s Amanda Desimone is in her third year starting as a defender for the St. Anselm field hockey team, which is enjoying a terrific 12-2 season, including 9-1 in the NE-10. Other local players on the team are North Andover’s Sarah Bagley, Pelham’s Emily Bevens and freshman Joanna Archambault of Andover.
Football game changes
The EEE threat continues to play havoc with the local football games. The Haverhill-Central game is now at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lawrence Stadium, Lawrence at Methuen has been changed to Saturday at 1 p.m. and the North Reading at Pentucket game has been moved to Saturday afternoon at Pentucket High instead of Haverhill Stadium. All were originally scheduled for Friday night.
Mezquita on target
Sophomore Jess Mezquita, a former Timberlane standout, is enjoying a fine season for the Plymouth State field hockey team. As of this week, she leads the team (7-7) with 7 goals and 4 assists. She scored both goals against Eastern State Connecticut, including the game-winner in overtime.
Enjoying the Coffey
Hamilton-Wenham senior quarterback Ian Coffey had quite the day against Amesbury Saturday. He passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns and added a 50-yard kick return among his 514 total yards as the Generals rallied from a 36-21 halftime deficit for a 50-44 victory.
Getting his kicks
Haverhill High is having a tough season on the gridiron, but its kicker, German foreign exchange student Jakob Wimmer, is doing his job as place kicker. Wimmer, who is a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks, is a perfect 10-for-10 on extra-point tries. For some reason, he has been less successful on field goal tries, although he did boot a field goal to give the JV team a 10-7 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.