Krikorian honored
Tufts University junior Beth Krikorian of Windham was named New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) field hockey’s first Player of the Week for 2019.
Krikorian played a critical role in Tufts’ 2-1 victory at Williams College when her shot on goal led to the game-tying tally, and then she scored the game-winner with a little more than four minutes remaining in regulation. Krikorian is coming off a season in which she was third on the team with 18 points by scoring seven goals with four assists.
Bucking 12 minutes
The Mayflower League is doing its own thing in football this fall and rightfully so. Citing player safety concerns since most teams have small rosters, it is not going along with the mandatory switch to 12-minute quarters as prescribed by National Federation Rules. Instead, it is sticking with 10-minute quarters. The shift by Massachusetts to Federation rules this year has resulted in 238 mostly minor changes.
Pesci in focus
Windham’s Hannah Pesci is one of the main offensive threats for the Endicott field hockey team, which is off to a 3-1 start. Pesci has a goal and an assist and is third on the team in shots taken. She was an academic all-conference player last year.
One streak ends
Bradford running enthusiast Dave Dunham was down in the dumps last week as he was resting an injured back which forced him to snap his latest consecutive streak of running after 223 straight days. The 55-year-old Dunham, who hates to take a day off, had one streak of 1,179 days between 1990 and 1994. The minimum for a run is three miles and he’s now run 144,747 miles in his life.
Another streak lives
Dave Dunham kept his streak of winning at least one race per year alive back in July by winning the Franklin Savings Bank race, marking the 41st straight year of placing first in a race. Coincidentally, running buddy Dan Verrington of Bradford won a race in Danvers the next week, which gave him a similar streak of winning a race for 41 straight years.
DiPietro, Wimmer cited
Central Catholic’s Maddie DiPietro, who scored 29 goals last year and is a Boston University recruit, and Phillips Academy’s Katie Wimmer from Windham are two of seven Massachusetts athletes named to the MAX Field Hockey All-American watch list. There are 100 players on the nationwide list.
Early-season showdown
Speaking of field hockey, there’s a huge Merrimack Valley Conference game Wednesday night when Central Catholic hosts Andover at 7:30 p.m. Andover, which was 16-3-3 last year, is ranked second in Eastern Mass. and Central, coming off a 13-3-3 season, is ranked 10th. The two rivals split games last year with Andover winning the first game 3-0 and the Raiders taking the second game 2-1.
