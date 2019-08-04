Hollingsworth honored
Methuen state champion Kaia Hollingsworth added another honor to her resume over the weekend.
The two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP was named Top Goaltender at the Hockey Night in Boston Girls Major Showcase after leading the Mass. Public/Catholic squad to the team title on Saturday.
Hollingsworth and fellow Methuen star Brenna Greene led their team to a 5-0 win over Mass. Preps in the title game. The runner-ups were led by Carly Stefanini of Brooks, who was named the tourney’s top forward.
Windham leads NH
Windham’s Cody Potter and Tommy Emrick each scored a touchdown as New Hampshire snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Vermont 21-9 in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl over the weekend.
Endicott recruit Potter opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run on New Hampshire’s opening drive.
Emrick, who will play football at WPI, scored the clinching TD on a 4-yard run.
Andover in New Englands
Andover High went 2-2 at the Northeast 7v7 New England Championships last week. The Golden Warriors topped fellow MVC foe Billerica (14-13) and Lynn English (20-12). They fell to eventual tourney champion Bishop Hendricken (R.I.)
Fry talks football
Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth is the subject of the first episode of Penn State football’s official podcast, “Unrivaled,” for the 2019 season.
Freiermuth talks his journey from Pentucket and Brooks to Happy Valley, and his breakout first season. Links to the podcast can be found on Penn State football’s Twitter page (@PennStateFball).
Rockers rock
The Hoops for Hope basketball tournament had a fun post on its Twitter page (@Hoops4HopeMA) recently.
The tweet included a picture of current Andover High star Kyle Rocker playing in the 2019 Hoops for Hope tourney, alongside a photo of his dad Kazi Rocker during his days in the tourney while a star at Haverhill.
Central and Pats
Massachusetts high school football may still be a few weeks away, but Central Catholic junior-to-be Jermaine Wiggins was meeting with some heavy hitters on the gridiron last week.
Wiggins was at Patriots training camp, and took photos with coach Bill Belichick and legendary QB Tom Brady.
The Central receiver, of course, is the son of Patriots Super Bowl champ Jermaine Wiggins, who posted the photos on his Twitter page (@jwiggs85).
Web Gem
One of the most bizarre baseball moments in a while happened over the weekend. After running out of players, the Phillies were forced to put pitcher Vince Velasquez into the game in left field in the 14th inning against the White Sox.
Velasquez promptly fielded a grounder and threw a runner out at home. Look up the highlight. It’s awesome.
