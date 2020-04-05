Postponed until 2021
Due to the health concerns over the Covid-19 virus, like the Olympics, the 23rd Baldi River Run in Haverhill, originally scheduled for May 24, is being postponed a year. It will now be held May 30, 2021. It was won the last two years by former Haverhill High standout Jefferson Welch, who now lives in Manchester, N.H. Most spring/early summer road races have been postponed to the fall.
Makes commitments
Haverhill senior and captain Steven Wise will continue his education and wrestling next year at Bridgewater State. Wise had an outstanding career for the Hillies and was 49-10 this past year. His good friend and New England champion, Jake Nicolosi (41-2), also committed last week, to Johnson and Wales, which has picked up its recruiting the last few years.
Toughest cancellation
Everyone has their favorites when it comes to sporting events but, for me, the toughest cancellation was the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. To me, there is no more exciting event than March Madness and it’s something that the whole country gets excited about.
Will Biles compete?
The postponement of the Olympic Games was tough for all the athletes, but particularly hard for star gymnast Simone Biles who, at 23-years-old, is already pushing it age-wise in her demanding sport. Thus, she has not made a definite commitment for 2021. “It will be mentally challenging pushing for another year,” she said.
New Night Owls
The defending champion North Shore Baseball League Kingston Night Owls, who are tentatively scheduled to open their season May 17, will have eight new players this year. They include Wheaton College freshman Raymond Touchette, a Bishop Guertin grad from Windham, Stonehill freshman Aaron Zabawski from Bishop Guertin and Windham, Pinkerton grad Richie Marique, who is a freshman at Plymouth State and Haverhill’s Matt Waelters, a UMass Amherst grad who played at St. John’s Prep.
Bruins’ goalie pick
Here’s some good news for Boston Bruins fans. With Tuuka Rask and Jaroslav Halak getting along in years, and Rask hinting at retirement soon, there’s a need for promising young goaltenders in the system. Well, UMaine junior Jeremy Swayman, who is a fourth-round draft pick, may be one of them. He was recently named one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker award, given to the nation’s top college player.
Ranked nationally
At the close of the 2019 duathlon season, Fellowship Christian Academy freshman Gavin Adkins was ranked fourth nationally in his age category by USA Triathlon. Adkins was also a guard on the FCA basketball team this past winter.
