Kasper takes 2nd
In case you missed it, North Andover’s Kirsten Kasper earned a silver medal a week ago Saturday in Huatulco, Mexico, marking her second World Cup podium of 2021 and the 11th of her career. It was a sprint-distance 750-meter ocean swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run.
The Huatulco World Cup is the final event in the World Triathlon Olympic Qualification Period and was good news for Kasper. The podium performance is Kasper’s second of 2021, after earning bronze at the first World Cup of the season in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 23.
All-CAC honors
Junior Whittier Tech goalie Luke MacFarland was named All-Commonwealth Conference for the Fall 2 season. A captain, among his highlights were two 20-save performances and two PK saves within one minute of play.
Not All-State?
The New Hampshire All-State softball team was released last week and it’s hard to believe that Salem freshman shortstop Addison Lucier was not named even as honorable mention. She was clearly one of the best players in the state this year. It’s another example of why it makes no sense to equitably distribute honors among teams
Huge salaries
A new study shows just how much money the top pros make compared to the rest of us. Top earner Roger Federer needs just 240 minutes to make the average U.S. salary of $48,000. That’s less than 4.5 hours. It takes LeBron James just 289 minutes. LeBron is the fifth highest earner and top American after Federer ($106 million per year), Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar
Murphy: SB leader
Former Salem standout Brooke Murphy batted .275 for Assumption this spring, which enjoyed a 16-10 season. While she certainly would have liked to hit higher, she once again led the team in stolen bases — as she did regularly at Salem — with 12.
McCarthy shines
Former Central Catholic standout Cara McCarthy, who missed the 2020 season with an injury, was back in top form for the Bentley women’s lacrosse team, which was 12-3 this spring. The senior midfielder was third on the team with 19 goals and was named to the All-East Region team.
Two-team sectional
Due to a number of schools dropping out, the Division 1 North wrestling sectional was left with just two teams. Methuen and St. John’s Prep will battle Tuesday afternoon in Danvers. St. John’s should roll as should Central Catholic in Division 2. What everyone wants to see is a dual meet between the Prep and Central, but that doesn’t seem likely, even next year when Central moves to D1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.