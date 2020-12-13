Tardugno to St. Anselm
Two-time Eagle-Tribune softball All-Star Stephanie Tardugno of Methuen has committed to St. Anselm College. A talented outfielder who can play virtually anywhere, she led the area in hits in 2019 with 38 and scored 28 runs. St. Anselm was 41-10 in 2019 and its roster includes Timberlane grad Kylie Fitzpatrick and Sanborn grad Erin Thompson.
Overlooked Knight
In a list of honorable mention candidates in last Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune girls cross country all-stars, North Andover freshman Gabby Harty should have been listed. She was the team’s No. 4 runner behind standouts Leila Kvaternik, Abby Mastromonaco and Courtney Dalke and not far behind on what was clearly the MVC’s premier team.
Salem to NECC
The Northern Essex basketball team got a bonus this fall when Lawrence standout Angel Herrera switched over from Salem State and became immediately eligible. Salem State cancelled its basketball season so the Knights should provide Herrera an opportunity to play. He averaged 15.2 points per game for the Lancers last year.
RIP Tom Enright
Sad to hear last week of the death of Haverhill’s Tom Enright, a long-time educator and coach at Austin Prep who is in the school’s Hall of Fame. Despite having both legs removed two years ago due to diabetes, he retained a positive attitude and was an inspiration to his granddaughter, former Pentucket track standout Kaley Enright.
Dual openings
It’s not often that New Hampshire and Massachusetts high school sports share the same schedule but both states are starting winter sports tryouts today with games scheduled to start Jan. 11. There are other differences, however. Unlike in Mass., New Hampshire will permit wrestling and indoor track and have fewer restrictions and rule changes for the other sports.
Kane’s breakout game
Sophomore Brooke Kane, a former Pinkerton standout, had a breakout game for the UNH women’s basketball team a week ago Sunday. In a 59-53 victory over NJIT, she had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and also had a team-high 5 assists and 3 steals.
RIP Allie Hawkes
Sad news last week about the passing of former Methuen swimmer Allie Hawkes. I did a story on her back in 2010 when, at age 16, she had already survived two serious bouts with neuroblastoma cancer which included chemo, radiation, surgery and bone marrow transplants. Despite that, she had a great attitude, was an inspiration to all and was a pleasant, wonderful interview.
Still on hold
While most of the Merrimack Valley Conference is going forward with winter sports, Whittier Tech, Greater Lawrence and — at least for now — Lawrence will not be fielding any winter teams. It’s tough on all athletes, but I feel especially bad for three-sport standouts like Whittier’s Alyssa Habib.
