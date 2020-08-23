Mejia stands out
Like the rest of the Northern Essex Community College baseball team, Jeff Mejia Jr. was crushed when the season was cancelled due to the coronaviris pandemic. But Mejia didn’t miss a beat this summer. Playing in the Florida State League, for the Leesburg Storm, he won the league batting title with a .451 average. He is headed to the University of Maine on a scholarship.
Freiermuth petitions
Penn State rising junior and former Pentucket/Brooks standout Pat Freiermuth was one of many Big Ten players who recently sent a petition to the league to reconsider suspending the football season this fall. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is another. Unfortunately, the commissioner, Kevin Warren, said he will not reconsider, although he left open the possibility of a spring season.
MIAA plan impact
With the MIAA deciding to postpone football in the fall to the early spring, I’m left wondering how that will impact other fall sports. I’m hoping that many football players will opt to compete in another sport and not just weight lift and have offseason practice. Wouldn’t it be cool to be a four-sport letter winner?
Bosco on fire
North Andover’s Chris Bosco, who was a standout at Roger Williams, enjoyed an excellent season for the surprising Rowley Nor’easters in the North Shore Baseball League. He led Rowley, which advanced to the NSBL playoff semifinals, with three home runs and hit .464 with 13 RBIs in the regular season. He then hit .667 in the postseason. Last summer, Bosco played for Santa Fe Fuego in the independent Pecos League.
Folan in HR Derby
Rising Andover High senior Sara Folan will be participating in a charity home run derby Sept. 13 at Austin Prep and is searching for donations. She was one of 16 high school players selected to participate in the ASFL (A Shot for Life) Home Run Derby, which is raising money to benefit brain cancer research at Mass. General Hospital. Go to www.gofundme.com/f/asfl-home-run-derby to donate and mention her name.
Killington race canceled
The Women’s World Cup ski race in Killington, Vt., which is one of the most popular on the international ski racing circuit, has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Race officials announced last week that it has modified the race calendar to reduce travel for athletes by eliminating competitions held in North American in November and December, including the slalom and giant slalom races at Killington.
Not Salem State!
Due to an editing mistake, Dave Bettencourt was referred to as Salem State’s Dave Bettencourt in a cutline under a photo Sunday. Bettencourt is from Salem but never coached at Salem State.
Please, no comeback
Oscar De La Hoya announced last week that he is coming out of retirement to make a professional comeback. De La Hoya was once one of the most exciting boxers around but he’s 47-years old now. I just hate to see former professional greats embarrass themselves by competing when they’ve lost their speed and very often their skills.
