Oteri keeps rolling
Reigning Division 1 state champion Methuen/Tewksbury girls hockey coach Sarah Oteri doesn’t seem to lose these days. The former Andover High star coached the North Suburban Wings U19 hockey team to a 19-0-6 record this fall. And the Wings feature plenty of familiar names.
Two-time defending Eagle-Tribune girls hockey MVP goalie Kaia Hollingsworth and three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star defenseman Brenna Greene are two of the five Methuen/Tewksbury players on the roster, along with North Andover’s Hannah Keating.
Raider decisions
A pair of Central Catholic lacrosse standouts have made their college announcements.
Longstick midfielder Noah Gilbert will play his college lacrosse at Widener University, while defender Keegan Palmer will play at Quinnipiac.
Dudek heats up
Former Pinkerton star JD Dudek is impressing for the Worcester Railers, the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. In 12 games, Dudek has scored two goals — the first of his professional career — and is tied for fourth on the team with seven points.
His former Astro state champion teammate Zach Sanford has two goals and six assists in 19 games for the St. Louis Blues this season.
Another honor
Western New England star offensive lineman Liam McDonnell of Methuen has received the Hal Chalmers Award as Commonwealth Coast Conference football’s top student-athlete. The senior has a 3.67 GPA in biomedical engineering.
Stat correction
Brooks School quarterback Michael Wolfendale of Methuen actually finished this fall with five touchdown passes. It was listed incorrectly in last week’s football leaders.
The sophomore also rushed for four scores, leading Brooks to three straight wins to close out 2019.
Fairweather honored
Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Eric Fairweather was named Division 2 college football National Player of the Week two weeks ago by D2Football.com after throwing for 453 yards and four touchdowns and running for 152 yards and two more scores in Saint Anselm’s win over Assumption.
It was quite a final performance for the former Londonderry star, who finished as Saint A’s all-time leader in rushing TDs (34), second in rushing yards (2,225) and third in passing yards (6,110).
Fellow ex-Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Lancer Ryan Griffin signed a three-year, $10.8 million extension with the New York Jets last week. The tight end entered the weekend with 25 catches for 225 yards and a team-leading four touchdown grabs.
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
