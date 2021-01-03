The year 2020 wasn’t the greatest year ever.
But we found out a lot about a local guy during the toughest of times in the toughest of sports: Eagle-Tribune Sportsman of the Year Calvin Kattar.
The 32-year-old Methuen native went from entertaining, tough, gritty, engaging and personable professional mixed martial arts fighter to, well, legit.
Legit as in among the best of the best ... in the world.
The 145-pound Kattar had the year of his life competing in the world’s hottest professional sport ... Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Kattar was part of history when he was a co-main event on a May UFC card at “Fight Island” about 7,000 miles away in the United Arab Emirates.
But the former Methuen High wrestler didn’t just receive a participation trophy, he beat world-ranked Jeremy Stephens (28-18) in a second-round knockout.
Then in July, after recovering from a broken nose, he returned to “Fight Island” as the headline bout over another world-ranked contender, Dan Ige, and won a unanimous decision.
The best news of 2020 was yet to come as Kattar moved up in the rankings, to No. 6, in the featherweight class.
On Dec. 7, he signed to fight former UFC world champ and No. 1 contender Max Holloway on “Fight Island” on Jan. 16 as the main event.
It is the same Max Holloway who has fought for the world title over his last eight bouts, including consecutive close losses to current featherweight champ Zabit Magomedsharipov.
How did this opportunity happen?
It took about a dozen years for all of the stars to align for Kattar.
The story is a remarkable one.
He started hot, winning eight of his first nine bouts in two years. He filled some local arenas with his rabid Merrimack Valley fan base. And his aggressive style was appealing.
Then, five years into his career, No. 1 ranked in New England at 14-2 in the second-tier Combat Zone MMA, he retired. And he became a promoter at age 25.
As a promoter, he was making three times as much as he was fighting ... without the black eyes and stitches.
“It just felt like I was never going to get a shot at the UFC,” said Kattar. “I ended up liking the promotion part. We had some success. It was fun.
“But then I got the itch to fight again. I was about 28 when I came back. A few fights in, I made a few phone calls, throwing my name out there if anybody dropped out ... And here I am.”
Kattar’s first bout in UFC occurred when he became a late addition to a card in Anaheim, Calif., where he beat Andre Fili.
UFC president Dana White, a native of the Boston area, loved Kattar’s performance that night and got him on the card at TD Garden in Boston six months later.
In 2018 and 2019, Kattar was 2-2 in four UFC bouts, but both losses were close decisions, one against Magomedsharipov in a bout that was moved to Russia.
Both of Kattar’s wins were first-round knockouts, moving him from a tough, fun guy to watch to a contender entering 2020.
Kattar credits his incredible growth with his team, led by manager Tyson Chartier, whom he began connecting with in 2015.
He’s got what he believes are two elite head coaches in Carlos Nepo of Somerville and Tyson Chartier of Auburn, N.H. Best friend and teammate Rob Font, another UFC up-and-comer, has been by his side for daily work on the mats.
“I have the best people around me, motivating me, sort of like the Patriots with owner Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” said Kattar a few months ago. “I feel like I’m just scratching the surface. The [championship] belt is in my sight.”
Kattar’s two paydays were a combined $250,000, including $150,000 in July.
The one downer has been the fact that Kattar’s family and friends, a huge contingent in the Merrimack Valley, were unable to be there in person.
“It’s been a great year in a lot of ways,” said Kattar. “I’ve never wavered. I always knew that I had this in me, that I could compete with the best in the world. This year I showed that.”
He sure did.
