A year and a half is an awful long time for a healthy, driven teenage football player to sit out.
But Michael Wolfendale had to do it as the COVID pandemic shutdown cost him his 2020 season at Brooks School.
The ISL teams didn’t play in 2020 like the NHIAA schools in New Hampshire or in the Fall 2 season in March and April of 2021 like the MIAA schools in Massachusetts.
While it wasn’t quite the same as playing for his school, it was still special to play real live 11-on-11 tackle football with the MetroWest Maulers. They played in “The League” and played four games in May at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Mass.
“It was really tough not playing. I felt we’d have a great season,” said Wolfendale. “It was refreshing being in my element. It was a feeling I hadn’t felt in a long time. The first few plays shook the rust off, then I got right back into it.”
Four games while splitting time equally at quarterback with Shane Hanafin of BB&N and Trevor Smith of St. Paul’s wasn’t perfect, but it was a godsend being back on the field.
He’s still friendly with a lot of his buddies from his Methuen Pop Warner days so he attended a couple Fall 2 Methuen High games.
Wolfendale said, “I was itching to be out there. I was pretty envious. I’m friends with Methuen’s Will McKinnon, Joe Gangi, Sam Kalivas. It was great to see them perform. I wish I was out there with them.”
Wolfendale is from a legendary Lawrence High athletic family. His late great grandfather Ralph played on the famed “7 Blocks of Granite” at Fordham along with the great Vince Lombardi. The school gym is named after him for his playing and later administrative (longtime AD/coach) contributions to the school.
His late grandfather Ralph Jr. may be the best QB ever at Lawrence High. He earned a scholarship to Purdue. And Michael’s dad, Ralph III, was a football standout who really shined in track and field, winning the state 600-yard indoor title in a school record 1:14.7.
Michael’s competitive fires burn bright, too. The 6-foot, 185-pound St. Monica’s of Methuen grad will be repeating his junior year at Brooks and has sights set on playing Ivy League football.
All those clinics and camps were postponed obviously last summer. He’s itching to show he can play quarterback or maybe defensive back or wide receiver for an Ivy League school.
He has plans to camp at Yale and UPenn then go to a couple of local camps at Stonehill and Springfield College.
“I’ve been really challenging myself academically,” he said.
...
TWITTER: @MullyET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.