Spring Track: Phillips great Fleury already has 2 area records

The region is primed for a memorable high school spring track season. But, of course, who knows if we will even have a season as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phillips Academy senior sensation Alex Fleury is looking to cap off his high school career in style.
He’s already one of the great milers/800 runners in New England history with area record times of 1:52.43 in the 800 last spring and 4:05.57 in the mile this winter.
That’s almost four seconds faster than former Timberlane and University of Wisconsin great Jason Vanderhoof (4:09.40 mile in 1996) and 1.5 seconds faster than Devin Connell of Andover and Duke (1:53.96 800 in 2017).
Last year only eight American schoolboys ran faster than 4:05.57 in the mile. Fleury ran that Feb. 29 against college runners/professionals at Boston University’s Last Chance Meet. The field included 30-year-old Matt Centrowitz, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500 meters.
Nick Foster of Ann Arbor, Michigan, had the country’s best schoolboy time of 4:03.11 in 2019.
Fleury is following another great from the North Andover Youth Track system to Harvard. Area pole vault record-holder Erick Duffy, a captain for the Crimson, graduated from North Andover High in 2017.
If we have a season, track fans in the area and even across the country will be focused on Fleury’s mile times. It also will be interesting to see if he can climb the charts in the 2-mile. He’s been very good, but not to the level of his 800/mile success, in the longer event. His best is a 3,000 meter time of 8:32.24, which converts to a 9:13.22 2-mile.
Dean Kimball, from the legendary Kimball running family, set the area mark of 9:07.3 for Timberlane Regional back in 1977.
There are plenty other greats hoping to get a chance to strut their stuff this spring.
Lawrence’s Jerimil German and Jordany Volquez, Methuen’s Stanley Hanci, Pinkerton’s Conor Seleny and Zach Plaza, Pelham’s John Elie, North Andover’s Matt Chicko, Haverhill’s Hayden Makarow and Pentucket’s Peter Lopata are other returnees who have cracked the area’s all-time rankings.
The area girls all-time leaders are scheduled to run next Monday.
