In many ways, Adiamis Ramos has watched herself grow up with the Methuen gymnastics program.
The two have been paired at the hip ever since Ramos was allowed to join the team as an eighth grader. Now, nearly five years later, she’s improved to a Level 9 gymnast, has been named a two-time All-MVC selection and has served as a rare three-year captain.
Oh, and as her senior swan song, she’s leading the Rangers (5-1) to their best season in quite a while.
“She’s the ideal gymnast,” said Methuen coach Stacy Thibodeau. “She works hard, she’s always trying her best and she’s always trying to get better.
“She definitely doesn’t let fear control her.”
On the mat, Ramos does it all.
At the team’s most recent meet against Chelmsford-Billerica, she set a new season-high for the all-around with a 35.7. She’s won the all-around in four of six meets this winter and has been Methuen’s top performer in all six. She has high scores of 9.2 on vault, 9.0 on floor, 9.0 the beam and 8.7 on bars.
But that hasn’t been something new.
Ramos, who competes for the Interstate Gymnastics club team, has been competing in every event since her sophomore year.
“I’ve always been the kind of person who has stepped up when they needed me,” said Ramos. “This year, I definitely saw something coming. We have so many new additions to the team, and ,ever since Day 1, I’ve been thinking ‘Wow, this team is going to be special.’”
And that points to where Methuen has relied on Ramos the most.
Her leadership.
When Ramos entered the program five years ago, the team was scoring in the low 120s. Last year, against North Andover, the Rangers hit their high mark with a 131.1. And this year, a 131 has been the team’s lowest score in a meet, which they’ve done twice.
The Rangers have two 133s and a 134, and against Lowell posted their best with a 136.
That was the program’s best performance since scoring a 137.45 during a meet in the 2013-14 season.
“I was definitely expecting higher scores this year, but maybe not quite this high,” laughed Thibodeau. “But they’re all just really positive kids. Not only has Adi gotten better over the last few years, but our depth has gotten stronger, too.”
With one scheduled meet left before the MVC Championship, Ramos has high hopes for the rest of the season.
“We definitely want to be MVC champs,” said Ramos, who is looking at Springfield College to continue both her academic and gymnastics career. “That’s a huge goal of ours. We’ve improved so much and gotten a lot better. And personally, I just want to do what’s best for the team.
“There’s nothing better than hearing my teammates cheer for me when I’m competing.”
But no matter how the rest of the season goes, Ramos has taken immense pride in how far the program has come. And with a strong junior class mixed with a few talented freshman on the roster, the Rangers are set up for success.
It’ll definitely look different next year without Ramos competing on the blue and white Methuen mats, but she certainly made a positive mark for an ascending program.
“It’s been amazing seeing us get closer and closer after each meet,” said Ramos. “I had one of my teammates come up to me after our last practice and they were like ‘Wow, I can’t imagine being here next year without you.’ And that was just really special to me.
“It’s been a blast to see the program grow. I feel like it’s been more and more fun each year.
“And it’s a great feeling as a captain knowing that everyone is having fun and creating bonds with each other.”
