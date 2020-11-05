Jake Brady and the Salem High football team know they face a massive challenge on Saturday.
The top-seeded Blue Devils (4-1) will host No. 2 Londonderry (4-2) in the New Hampshire Division 1 quarterfinals (1 p.m.). The defending Division 1 state champion Lancers have won four straight over Salem, including its only loss this fall, 16-0 on Oct. 3.
“It sticks with me that Londonderry’s the only team we haven’t been able to beat,” said Brady. “Losing to them the past four games doesn’t really sit right with any of us. Now, we’re lucky enough have the chance to avenge our only loss this season, and get back at the team that booted us from the playoffs last year. The guys are excited, It would mean a lot to snap the streak.”
At the center of the action — as the Blue Devils go for their fourth straight Division 1 semifinal berth — will be Brady.
The captain is in his third year as a starting linebacker, second as starting kicker, and at fullback excels both as a blocker and short yardage runner in Salem’s run-heavy wing-T offense.
“Jake is the heart and soul of our team,” said Blue Devils head coach Steve Abraham. “He comes to work every day with a great attitude. He has been a leader for us on defense the last two years. He’s a very tough player, and coaching him has been an honor.”
UNDERSIZED FORCE
Listed at just 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Brady is a force in the middle of a Salem defense that has allowed just 12.2 points per game this fall.
“I’m not the biggest linebacker, but I credit my explosiveness with allowing me to maintain a physical dominance at the position,” he said. “Although I’m outweighed by most of the lineman I’m up against, I make up the weight with speed and aggression.
“I love the physical and mental aspects of linebacker. It’s a very tough position, and you can almost guarantee every play is going to be a brawl between you and someone on the other team. And if you study hard enough to know a play just by the motion or the movements of linemen, you can really start playing without hesitation.”
Brady learned how to deal with the pressure of a big moment in one of his first varsity games, as a sophomore against Pinkerton.
“Being one of the youngest and smallest guys out there, I was already nervous,” he remembered. “It was a very close game, and (top linebacker) Dom Paci had gotten hurt. I was figuring things out in such a high stakes game. The game was ticking down, and Pinkerton threw a deep ball. I dove backwards and hit the ball out of the air. Then we made a stop at the line of scrimmage, and ran out the clock.”
DOING IT ALL
One of the area’s most consistent kickers, Brady has kicked 12 extra points this fall, after booting 31 PATs and two field goals — with a long of 34 yards — last fall and kicks off.
“I’ve been kicking since the seventh grade,” he said. “I became a kicker because I grew up playing soccer, and played club soccer until sophomore year. I like having control over the special teams, and I like being the last line of defense on kickoff, to be able to stop a return if someone breaks a run.”
After two years playing tight end, Brady moved to fullback this fall. He’s rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, and excels opening holes for a rushing attack that’s averaging 319 yards a game.
“I love fullback,” he said. “ I’m involved in every play, whether it’s faking a handoff, or just lead blocking for the other backs. I also like being the guy who’s trusted to run for the crucial first down on third or fourth downs and short yardage.”
Brady now hopes to keep his Salem career alive, by beating Londonderry for the first time since Nov. 4, 2017.
“I feel like last time we played Londonderry, we really stepped on our own feet,” he said. “We played good defense against them. We just made too many mistakes. I think we realize that if we can hit our holes and keep our blocks going for the duration of the plays, we’ll really be able to make plays.”
Recent Salem vs. Londonderry rivalry
Year Winner Score
2020 Londonderry 16-0
2019 Londonderry 35-14*
2019 Londonderry 42-26
2018 Londonderry 28-21
2017 Salem 35-14*
2017 Salem 35-14
2016 Salem 29-17
2015 Salem 35-8
2014 Londonderry 23-21*
2013 Londonderry 29-7
2012 Londonderry 21-13
2011 Salem 30-13
*— State tournament
...
