There was plenty for Manny Costa to celebrate Wednesday afternoon, and rightfully so.
The St. John’s Prep wrestling coach watched with great satisfaction as the Eagles whipped New Bedford, 63-9, in the Division 1 dual-meet finals to cap a 17-0 season and capture the Eagles’ state mat title.
That was a joy in itself, but the victory gave Costa his 778th career win (778-148-6), making him the state’s all-time winningest coach, passing North Reading’s Larry Tremblay (777-105-5), the longtime Winchester coach who is now head man at Melrose.
The accomplishment was somewhat humbling to Costa.
“I never thought I’d still be coaching let alone coach so many great wrestlers and teams,” said Costa. “The wrestlers earned the victories and I’m proud to have been their leader and share this moment with all of them.
“Being regarded and in the same sentence with Larry (Tremblay), George (Bossi) and the other great coaches in the sport is humbling. I’m thankful to the administration for giving me the opportunity.”
His wrestlers were happy to have played a part in Costa’s career accomplishment.
“We’re excited to win it for him and for the team,” said sophomore standout Rawson Iwanicki of Andover. “From the time I’ve known Manny, this is something he’s been looking forward to and I know he’s excited to have this.”
Senior 160-pounder Jordan Young of Haverhill feels the same way and believes that his coach is highly deserving.
“We’re super excited for him,” said Young, who is headed to Harvard next year and whose brother, Jarrett, was the All-State 400-meter champ last week. “He’s helped me on and off the mat and cares about every one on the team.”
Adding congratulations was Tremblay, whose Melrose team was 9-1 this year.
“This is great for him and great for the program,” said Tremblay, whose Winchester teams won five dual-meet state titles and four individual state titles. “Records are made to be broken and he’s done all the things you need to.
“It’s nice because he’s a police officer and I’m a former police officer and we’re both in it for the kids.”
Wednesday’s victory was pretty much like all the others for the Prep this year -- dominating. New Bedford captured just one weight class by decision and also picked up a forfeit for its nine points. The Eagles won the semifinals 65-3.
Once again, local wrestlers played a major role in the rout. Iwanicki (152) and former Pentucket star Tyler Knox (120) had quick pins, Jordan had a 13-0 major decision at 160 and heavyweight Charles Smith of Andover also prevailed.
For the season, Iwanicki and Knox were undefeated, Young was 16-1 and Smith finished 15-2.
MISSED ALL-STATE
Although the Eagles were ecstatic with Wednesday’s championship, there was some regret that they didn’t wrestle in last weekend’s Mass Wrestling Association-sponsored All-State Meet because a decision was made to focus on the dual-meet tournament.
“I kind of understand, but I was pretty upset at first,” said Iwanicki. “I didn’t reach my goal last year of winning All-State and my goal was to come back and win it this year.
“Definitely, a lot of us were a little frustrated. But we won as a team and we can now focus on national tournaments.”
