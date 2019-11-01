FRIDAY, November 1

FOOTBALL

Division 2 North First Round

North Andover 35, Westford 7

Division 6 North First Round

Greater Lowell 28, Whittier 16

GIRLS SOCCER

N.H. Division 1 First Round

Pinkerton 1, Portsmouth 1 (PA wins 5-4 PKs)

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Central Catholic 3, Marblehead 0

North Andover 3, Lexington 1

Reading 3, Methuen 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Andover 2, Lexington 1 (OT)

Acton-Boxboro 2, Central Catholic 1

Chelmsford 3, North Andover 2 (OT)

SATURDAY, November 2

CROSS COUNTRY

N.H. Meet of Champions

at Mines Falls, Nashua

Girls, 2:30 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick, 2:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Methuen at Andover, 2:15 p.m.

Lexington at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Division 5 North First Round

Somerville at Pentucket, 2:30 p.m.

Division 7 North First Round

St. Mary’s at Greater Lawrence, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Nashua South at Windham, 2 p.m.

Timberlane at Manchester Central, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Dover at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.

Sunday, NovEMBER 3

FIELD HOCKEY

N.H. Division 1 Final

at Bedford High School

Windham vs. Concord, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 North Prelims

Haverhill at Andover, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 3 North Prelims

Pentucket at Shawsheen, 1 p.m.

N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Pinkerton at Exeter, 2 p.m.

Monday, NovEMBER 4

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Reading at Haverhill, 6 p.m.

North Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.

Central Catholic at Winchester, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 3 North First Round

Wayland at Pentucket, 2 p.m.

North Reading at Whittier, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North First Round

Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Peabody at North Andover, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 North Semifinals

at Reading High

Andover vs. Natick, 6 p.m.

TUESday, NovEMBER 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 3 North First Round

Whittier at Northeast, 2 p.m.North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 3 p.m.

WEDNESday, NovEMBER 6

BOYS SOCCER

Division 2 North First Round

Central Catholic at Masconomet, 2 p.m.

Brighton-Billerica winner at North Andover, 5 p.m.

THURSday, NovEMBER 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

L-S vs. Lexington winner at Andover, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 9

CROSS COUNTRY

New England Championships

at Manchester, Conn.

Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.

