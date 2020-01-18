TEWKSBURY — As far as Hannah Keating is concerned, any win over archrival Andover marks the beginning of a good day.
But when the senior tri-captain can score two goals with an assist to help Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover roll to a convincing 4-0 win, well, that’s just icing on the cake.
“Awesome,” said Keating, a North Andover resident. “Whenever we beat Andover in any sport, it’s unreal. And especially to have a shutout, we needed that. Beating them just feels so good.”
Both teams came into Tewksbury’s Breakaway Ice Center late Saturday morning inside the top 20 of the Boston Globe’s EMass rankings. That makes sense, seeing as Andover (6-2-3) is still rolling this winter after a trip to the Division 1 semifinals last year, and HPNA (8-0-2) has yet to lose.
But right from the jump, HPNA showed the rest of the state that it’s the real deal this year.
“Today was a huge win,” said coach Gary Kane. “Just the rivalry we’ve had, to come out and play a game like this was great. ... To put it together like that was a great thing.”
Keating set the tone from the opening puck drop.
Just a minute in, she found the puck while crossing the blue line, kicked it forward with her skate and toe-dragged her way through two defenders. Her initial shot on goal — past a third defender — was saved, but she got her own rebound and sent it home to give HPNA a lead it wouldn’t give up.
“That was huge,” said Kane. “We’ve been a great third-period team. We’ve scored a lot of goals late. So we told the kids, let’s break it down, we have to win each period as though it’s a game. So they came out and scored that goal early which gave us a huge lift.”
It stayed a 1-0 game until HPNA went on a power play midway through the second period. Keating fired a shot from the left point that was saved, but the rebound came right to sophomore Katerina Yelsits who buried it. Minutes later, Keating sent home a wrister for her second goal of the game, and shortly after freshman Shelby Nassar got a pass right in front of the net and fired one under the goalie’s glove to make it 4-0 in a blink.
Andover, led by forwards Hanna Medwar, Kelsey Dennehy and Kalli Archambault, were all around the net in the third, and actually won the shots-on-goal battle 34-20 thanks to a 5-on-3 near the end of the game. But HPNA goalie Jenny Hubbard (34 saves) turned everything away — with some help from defensemen Caitlyn Mazzocchi, Eliana Kane and Reese Pascucci — to earn her third shutout of the year.
“(Hubbard) was phenomenal,” said Kane. “It’s one of those things where we knew to have a good team this year she would have to play her best, and she’s been stellar. To be out-shot and to have the game we had, we needed Jenny to be all there today.”
After missing the postseason a year ago, it’s been a night-and-day difference with HPNA this winter.
For Keating and the rest of the senior class, the early success has been the culmination of years of hard work and growth together on the ice.
“We’re all so close,” said Keating. “It’s a lot of North Andover girls and a lot of Haverhill girls, and we’ve always been close growing up playing hockey. Going into the season we did a lot of captain’s practices and talking together as a team. We really wanted to make the most of this year.
“It’s exciting that we’re off to such a good start.”
HPNA 4, Andover 0
Haverhill (8-0-2): 1 3 0 — 4
Andover (6-2-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Hannah Keating 2, Katerina Yelsits, Shelby Nassar
Saves: NA — Jenny Hubbard 34; A — Lillian Jagger 16
