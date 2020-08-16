Of the “Future Attractions” featured two Sundays ago, one boy athlete was conspicuously missing.
His name is Jayzius Perez of Lawrence and, as a superb running back and linebacker in football, he deserves to be singled out for at least two reasons.
For one thing, the athletic 5-foot-11, 165-pounder may be the most talented football player among incoming freshmen in the area. For another, unlike many other talented athletes from Lawrence in past years, Perez is staying home to play for Lawrence High.
Kalvin Guillermo, D’Andre Drummond-Mayrie, Joey Howshan and Greg Desrosiers are among many athletes from Lawrence over the years who made names for themselves by playing football at Central Catholic. Perez, who was considering — among others — Central, St. John’s Prep and Austin Prep — would similarly be a big man on campus for the Raiders.
Said Steven Alberti, who coached Perez with the Salem Rams the last few years: “If I was a (high school) coach, of any school, I’d want him at my school.”
Perez, whose nickname is “Megatronn,” is confident that he’d excel on the gridiron wherever he chose, but — except for a brief hesitation — he was dead set on being a Lancer.
“I was thinking a little bit about going to Central, but I always wanted to stay with Lawrence and represent my city,” said Perez. “I want to be with my friends and win a championship for Lawrence.”
That won’t be easy, but Perez has a history of winning championships. He’s been with the Salem Rams for three years and they’ve won three state titles in that time as well as a New England region title in 2017.
And, while the Rams had a flock of good players the last three years, Perez stood out. He was selected to play in two all-star games in Florida. And, according to his mother, Frances Morales, who is also the team photographer, Perez scored 14 touchdowns last year and, including fifth grade when he had 26 TDs playing for Lawrence Pop Warner, has scored 97 times in youth football.
With all of those touchdowns, most think of Perez primarily as a sensational running back, but Alberti believes he may be even more talented as a linebacker.
“He’s the fastest guy we had on the team and he has great instincts for a runner, something you can’t teach. But, from a coaching standpoint, his defensive ability stands out the most to me,” said Alberti.
“He’s ahead of the curve for his age on defense. He’s always been the fastest guy on the field, he reacts to the play and he hits hard. He has a particular set of skills. He definitely led the team in tackles — he’s an amazing player.”
Just how fast is Perez? It’s not completely verifiable but at a combine in Milford, he was the fastest player there, and was timed in the 40 in an unwordly 4.5 and 4.6.
“It’s the first time I ran it — I was thinking about a 4.7,” said Perez, who also plans on playing basketball for the Lancers. “Now I want to go faster.”
Although Perez is hoping to lower his time in the 40, he doesn’t have specific personal goals for his freshman season or even for his career. When asked what his goal is, his answer would be music to the ears of any coach.
“I want to win another championship — that’s always my goal,” said Perez. “My personal goal is just to try to work harder than anyone else.”
That should certainly make third-year Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate, who has heard all about Perez, very happy.
“I’ve seen him on film and, from what I’ve seen, he is an outstanding running back with great moves and not afraid of contact,” said Audate. “I know he’s got a lot of talent.”
Of course, Audate will take a wait-and-see approach on Perez’s degree of talent. But he is sure that Perez will be a positive for the program and he’s just glad he’ll be a Lancer.
“That’s been the mission the whole time, to have kids from Lawrence stay here and build on that,” he said. “I’ve heard of other (good) kids who are coming, but this is probably the biggest name we’ve had.”
Touchdown machine
Following are the touchdowns reportedly scored by Lawrence’s Jayzius “Megatronn” Perez the last four years:
2016 — 26 TDs (Lawrence Pop Warner)
2017 — 30 TDs (Salem Rams)
2018 — 27 TDs (Salem Rams)
2019 — 14 TDs (Salem Rams)
