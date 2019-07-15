Sicily DiDomenico may be experimenting with new relaxation techniques next spring.
Or, maybe, the Haverhill High junior-to-be pitcher will just learn to take an approach similar to the one she takes in the summer, which has been stunningly successful.
“I’m a lot more loose and relaxed and I feel like I’ve improved a lot,” said DiDomenico. “My goal this summer was just to remain loose. In the spring, I would get so tight and nervous, and I pitch better when I’m loose.”
It’s not that DiDomenico wasn’t effective in the spring, when she alternated in the circle with Alyssa Wilson. She had an 8-5 record for the Hillies with a 3.81 ERA and struck out 85 batters in 64 innings.
But DiDomenico has really stepped it up this summer playing for the Bay State Blaze 18U team, alternating in the circle with Jocelyn Bodington of Bryant University. Against teams made up of plenty of college players, she’s more than held her own.
In fact, in an 11-0 victory over the Mass. Lumberyard, DiDomenico threw a five-inning perfect game, striking out 13. For the summer, she’s 9-5 with a 3.10 ERA.
“That was a great (perfect) game but she’s been pitching well all summer,” said Blaze coach Gary Kane. “Her confidence is glaring. She’s challenging hitters and I think she’s throwing harder than she did in the high school season.”
Pitching coach Tim Michitson isn’t sure about any velocity increase, but says that, “From what I’ve seen, she’s hitting her spots, which she wasn’t doing as much before.”
When not pitching, DiDomenico has played in the field this summer for the Blaze, often in left field, and has been a valuable asset at the plate. In contrast, she generally just pitched for the Hillies, which was fine with her.
“I think it’s good for me to focus on pitching,” said DiDomenico. “I become more aware of what I need to do. And I feel like everyone else on the team was in the right position so I didn’t need to be in there when I wasn’t pitching.”
Of course, several key Hillies have now graduated so there will be holes in the field to fill, one of which DiDomenico could perhaps fill when Wilson is pitching. But she’s not counting on it and is fine with remaining an alternating pitcher.
“I don’t know what the coach will do and I don’t mind either way,” she said. “I feel like we have girls coming up who can fill the positions.”
That decision will rest with Haverhill coach Kara Melillo, who may want to weigh whatever will keep DiDomenico the most loose and relaxed.
One-two punch
Haverhill had two effective pitchers in the spring in junior Alyssa Wilson and sophomore Sicily DiDomenico.
Alyssa Wilson — 4-3, 52 ip, 68 Ks, 1.60 ERA
Sicily DiDomenico — 8-5, 64 ip, 85 Ks, 3.81 ERA
