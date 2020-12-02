With what looks to be an abridged wrestling season on the horizon, Pelham standout Conor Maslanek needed something positive.
Maslanek is coming off a spectacular junior season in which he was 53-1 on the mat and finished second in New England at 195 pounds, losing 3-2 in overtime in the finals to All-American Sam Wilkins of Mount Anthony (Vt.).
After taking third in New England as a sophomore with a 49-2 record, Maslanek should have been happy with the improvement. But he was anything but and determined to get retribution this year as a senior.
“I made so many mistakes in that match (against Wilkins) and should have won it,” said Maslanek. “I didn’t wrestle like I had been.
“It was my fault I lost, but it made me mad. I kind of went in isolation for awhile. Then I was motivated to win everything this year, including New England and nationals. I was going to work so hard to make it happen.”
That resolve, however, was before the coronavirus pandemic decided to hang around. It has already cancelled the New England meet for 2021 and also, at least temporarily, derailed state meets in New Hampshire.
Suddenly, the 2020-21 high school wrestling season didn’t look so enticing.
Fortunately, Maslanek has been able to continue wrestling as much as possible and in a successful manner.
First, he went to a huge tournament in New Jersey and, wrestling at 185 pounds, finished 16-2 and took second overall in his weight class. More recently, he competed in the prestigious Super 32 tournament and, at 195 pounds, finished in sixth place, defeating several Division 1 recruits in the process.
His performance at the Super 32 got heavy attention on social media and was a huge boost for Maslanek. Then, the week before last, the season looked a lot more tolerable when he signed a national letter of intent with Division 1 Campbell University (N.C.), a school he hadn’t even heard from until finishing third in New England as a sophomore.
“The more I looked into it, the better it looked,” said Maslanek, who has a combined academic and athletic scholarship from Campbell. “The big thing was academics. They have a good biology department and I want to major in that and then stay and get an MBA in business. It’s a 4-plus-1 program so I can wrestle for five years.
“It’s a beautiful campus and the wrestling facility is amazing. I’m pretty excited with everything about it.”
Moreover, the wrestling program is a good one. Despite facing a tough schedule, Campbell was 11-2 last year, with one of its wins over Iowa State, and was undefeated Southern Conference champs.
The future at Campbell is something for Maslanek to look forward to while softening the blow of not avenging his loss in the New England finals as well as being able to realize one of his two other goals.
“I was hoping to have our team win at states this year — we’re expecting close to a full team with my brother (Nathan) a freshman,” said Maslanek. “It’s going to be cool to be on the team with him (anyway), but it’d have been great to win it.
“The other thing is I need two more wins to get the school record. I want to get that.”
That’s one goal that should be no problem for Maslanek.
Maslanek’s record
Freshman — 35-11 (160 pounds)
Sophomore — 49-2 (195), third in New England
Junior — 53-1 (195), second in New England
Pelham’s cowboy
Pelham’s Conor Maslanek hasn’t even arrived at Campbell University yet and he already has a nickname — “New England Cowboy.” He got the name based on a cowboy hat that he wore all of last year at tournaments. He was given the hat his sophomore year, at the New England tournament, by Pelham assistant coach RJ Riddinger.
