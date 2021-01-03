Story of the Year: Maccario's ascension to No. 1 and his incredible 56

Nick Maccario stepped out of his comfort zone on the golf course this summer.
Always talented. Always around the leaderboard. Always among the best.
In 2020, in less than two months, everything changed for the Bradford native.
He was the best not just in the Merrimack Valley, an unofficial title he’s held for a few years now, but he was the best in Massachusetts.
No questions asked.
Of the four major golf tournaments for Massachusetts golfers, Maccario finished second (Mass Amateur), second (New England Amateur), second (Francis Ouimet) and, finally, a first (Hornblower Memorial).
All of the second-place finishes were painful. He had a chance to win each event on the final hole or two.
Maccario’s win at the Hornblower was satisfying in so many ways, including the fact it all but clinched his Mass. Player of the Year trophy. But the way he won, erasing a six-stroke deficit on the final day.
“It was unbelievable to do it that way,” said Maccario. “I remembered going to the course thinking I’d try to just play my best. And then I got going.”
The cherry on top of Maccario’s incredible July and August was the greatest round of golf ever recorded in the state ... a 56.
It happened during a casual round on a Sunday morning in with friends at his home course, Bradford Country Club, smashing his old record of 63.
The course record-setting round consisted of 11 birdies and two eagles. Best of all, he survived missing a 3-foot birdie putt.
How good is a 56?
Only five golfers in the history of the sport, including one just this summer, have been documented shooting a 55. This is since the great game became 18 holes at St. Andrews, Scotland, in 1764.
“Player of the Year is No. 1, but it’s definitely up there,” Maccario says of his 56.
Maccario’s place as the top area amateur will probably get tested as the new crop of golfers, most of college age and above, set their sights on him.
But for two months, nobody was ever better around here.
