LONDONDERRY — The Salem offense couldn’t keep pace with its gritty defense Saturday afternoon against defending Division 1 champion Londonderry.
As a result, the Blue Devils (1-1) dropped a 16-0 decision to the unbeaten Lancers, which left first-year head coach Steve Abraham far from discouraged.
“They’re defending champions for a reason and I saw a lot of good things,” said Abraham. “They’re fast and tough up front, but we played good defense.”
Indeed, Salem played an inspired bend-but-don’t-break defense throughout the game. While Londonderry — led by Hayden Austen (17 carries, 84 yards) and Eric Raza (5-73) — rushed for 225 yards, its total was mainly between the 20s. For the most part, the Blue Devils got the stops they needed whenever the Lancers mounted a drive.
Among those playing inspired ball on the defensive side for Salem were captains Jacob Brady and Noah Poulin, Damian Gigante and Andrew Sullivan.
Londonderry (2-0) did get out fast, scoring on its first drive when impressive senior Dylan McEachern capped an 80-yard drive with a 10-yard quarterback keeper just six minutes into the game.
But Salem limited the Lancers to just 19 yards on their next two series and was able to hold them to a 26-yard field goal by Zach Fawcett just before halftime, making it 10-0 at intermission.
Unfortunately for Londonderry, McEachern suffered a minor neck injury late in the first half and did not play in the final two quarters. In his absence, the Lancers tried three different quarterbacks with only sophomore Drew Heenan, who scored Londonderry’s last TD late in the game, showing any consistency.
“That’s on me,” said Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon. “I have to do a better job of playing to the strengths of our other quarterbacks.”
The Londonderry defense, meanwhile, was stout all day. It limited Salem to three first downs in the first half and just one in the second half. Salem rushed for 107 yards and was just 1 for 11 through the air.
“We were expecting a good defense and more grind-out wins than last year,” said Lauzon. “We have a lot of guys back who saw time on defense.”
Junior Dante Fernandes was a bright spot on offense for Salem, showing good drive and shifty moves while rushing for 72 yards on 11 carries. He was also effective returning kicks.
“We have to block better,” said Abraham. “We’ll get better at it.”
Salem returns home Friday night against Merrimack while Londonderry hosts Bedford.
Londonderry 16, Salem 0
Salem (1-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Londonderry (2-0): 7 3 0 6 — 16
First Quarter
L — Dylan McEachern 10 run (Zach Fawcett kick), 5:23
Second Quarter
L — Fawcett 26 FG, :58
Fourth Quarter
L — Drew Heenan 5 run (kick failed), 1:07
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Salem (28-107) — Kaleb Bates 4-8, Dante Fernandes 11-72, Aidan McDonald 8-22, Noah Mustapha 1-3, Jacob Brady 4-2; L (47-214) — Aidan Washington 1-2, Drew Heenan 11-28, Dylan McEachern 5-19, Hayden Austen 17-84, Eric Raza 5-73, Aiden O’Loughlin 5-5, Wil Reyes 2-4, Riley Boles 1-(-1)
PASSING: S — Bates 1-10-1, 12; Fernandes 0-1-0, 0; L — McEachern 0-1-0, O’Loughlin 4-10-0, 41
RECEIVING: S — Michael Boutin 1-12; L — Austen 1-2, Raza 2-35, Colby Ramshaw 1-4
