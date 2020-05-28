Student-Athlete: BRADFORD CHRISTIAN Rachel Romich

College: Lynn University
H.S. Sports: Basketball and field hockey
Family: Patrick (dad) and Sallie Romich (mom); brothers Ryan, Kyle, Corey and Zachary; sister, Rebecca.
Best academic accomplishment: “One of my best academic accomplishments is being in National Honor Society and achieving honor roll for both my junior and senior year. Being inducted into National Honor Society showed that all my hard work in the classroom was paying off.”
Best athletic accomplishment: “One of the best memories and accomplishments was winning the NEPSAC championship my first year at Bradford Christian Academy. Going into the season our end goal was to win a championship and we spent every day in the gym just getting better individually and as a team. We made it to the semifinal game against Watkinson and down one with six seconds to go I went to the free throw line. I made both free throws to put us up one. They got the ball back with six seconds still on the clock. Watkinson got the ball over half court and I tipped it from behind so they couldn’t get a shot off. This put us in the championship and we beat the first-seed team Proctor.”
Biggest growth from freshman year to now: “My mindset. I have always been a hard worker but having a growth mindset has helped me push myself to higher levels.”
Advice for incoming freshman: “Be the person who outworks everyone. Hard work is something everyone can do and definitely beats talent when talent fails to work hard. Don’t be afraid to fail because the only failure is giving up. Lastly, be coachable!”
One thing I would change if I were president: I would make sure all children had a safe home and food on their plates.
School recommendation: “Rachel approaches her goals with a quiet fortitude, taking each one on with a fierce determination ... Rachel is focused on earning an MBA and delving into a career in business. One of her striking qualities is she shows up with her full self and best effort both in the classroom and basketball court. ... Rachel has learned perseverance, time management skills and the ability to work with all types of people toward a common goal. She defines the word “leader.” -- Bradford Christian Assoc. Dean, Cheryl A. Thurston
