Student-Athlete: Londonderry's Courtney Shay

College: Hamilton College
H.S. sports: Field Hockey and Basketball
Family: Marc Shay and Adili Shay (parents), Valerie Shay (sister)
Best academic accomplishment: “Ranking fifth out of 360 with a 4.62 GPA; National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honors Society); Spanish Honors Society; High Honors every quarter all four years; Excellence in Engineering Award; NFHCA Field Hockey National Academic Squad Scholar With Distinction junior and senior year.”
Best athletic accomplishment: “1,000-point scorer; led Division 1 field hockey in goals’ scored my senior year; New Hampshire Field Hockey Twin State Team member; selected for the NFHCA All New England Region field hockey team, New Hampshire Division One All State First Team for field hockey junior and senior year; Division 1 Honorable Mention for basketball sophomore and junior year and All State Second Team senior year, 3 year basketball captain, senior year field hockey captain, Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament Coaches Award sophomore and junior year and All-Tournament Team senior year.”
Biggest growth from frosh to now: “My leadership. I have learned to not only lead by example but also by being vocal and helping my teammates on the court and on the field.”
Best advice you could give to incoming freshmen: “Get involved and find activities you like and also enjoy the moment because four years will be over before you know it.”
If you were president and could change one thing what would it be?: “I would encourage Democrats and Republicans to work together towards common goals that would improve the quality of life for all Americans.”
