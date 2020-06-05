College: Hofstra University
H.S. Sports: Field Hockey, Basketball, Lacrosse
Family: Michelle (mother), Bill (father), Trip (brother, 15) and Brady (brother, 12)
Best academic accomplishment: Graduating with Honors and a 4.5 GPA.
Best athletic accomplishment: “Being selected as part of 2nd Team All-State for Division 2 Basketball my senior year despite missing the last 8 games due to an injury. I am a 12 season Varsity athlete as well.”
Biggest growth from freshman year to now: “As a freshman on the varsity basketball team, I was a very quiet player that didn’t score often. As a senior I was not only the leading scorer, but I also took on the role of a captain. I did my best to make a positive impact and help lead my team to success.”
Best advice you could give to incoming freshmen: “Sports are unpredictable, so play every game and every practice like it could be your last.”
If you were president and could change one thing what would it be?: “I would allocate more money to cancer research.”
Recommendation: “As a student, there are not many better. She was 4th out of 155 students and will be taking home more athletic and academic awards in the next few weeks. ... I got to see her often on the basketball court and other players did not want to do the work that McKenna put in. She played great defense, always executed plays on offense correctly and she was a great rebounder. On top of all this, McKenna was one of the best outside shooters that I have coached. She always had a green light to shoot, but she never took enough shots. As a senior, she led our team in scoring despite missing the last eight games. Her best basketball is yet to come. ... Despite the injury that ended her year, she was the glue that held our team together. Very thoughtful and kind-hearted.” -- Pelham High girls basketball coach Bob Shepard
