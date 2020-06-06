College: Harvard University
H.S. Sports: Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Family: Jacqueline Fleury (mom) of Reading, Mass., Victor Fleury (dad), born in the Dominican Republic and MIT graduate; Sister Christina Fleury, rising junior at Tufts University.
Best Academic Accomplishment: “Maintaining a 5.75 out of 6 GPA at Phillips Academy while taking 5 AP Level Math/Science courses (biology, chemistry, BC calculus, physics C mechanics, and computer science). I achieved grades of either a 6 or 5 for four years (not a single 4). This is in the top 5-6% of the class of 2020.”
Best Athletic Accomplishment: “Running a 4:05.57 Mile at the Boston University Last Chance Meet. This time eclipsed my previous Eagle Tribune all-time area record of 4:08.32 set last June. This time is a new Massachusetts all-time indoor mile record and is No. 10 all-time in the United States high school indoor mile on a regulation track.”
Best advice I would give to an incoming freshman: “Always set your goals high with confidence. If you allow patience and consistency to drive your work ethic and training, you will notice fantastic results and an easier path to your goals. Staying positive and optimistic always helps!”
If I were president and I could change one thing: “I would modify U.S. foreign policy and decrease restrictions on immigration. It allows for families to stay connected with those overseas without fear of deportation or legal issues. The United States economy thrives from a diverse immigrant contribution.”
Recommendation: “Amazingly, Alex picked up running in seventh grade, but it was a match made in heaven. In the school’s rich athletic history in track, Alex owns several school records including the indoor mile (4:12.40), 300 meters (37.04), 600 meters (1:21.49), 800 meters (1:52.43), 1000 meters (2:27.16) and 5000 meters (15:58).
“Also a two-time cross country captain and indoor track captain, a story in the school newspaper was spot-on with this headline, ‘Alex Fleury: ‘20 Leads with Down-to-Earth Attitude.’ For all his talents, which are many, his pleasant, approachable manner is special.
“As a student, he is among the best of the best at Phillips Andover Academy, scoring a 1550 in the SATs. Additionally, Alex, a team captain as a Day Student Rep and mentor, was vice president of the Andover Business Club as well as co-president of the Psychology Club.”
—Phillips Academy Information Director Phillip Fricke
