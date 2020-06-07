Student-Athlete: PRESENTATION OF MARY: Elaina Latino

College: Norwich University
H.S. Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, and Softball
Family: Joseph Latino (dad), Christine Latino (mom); brother Luke, sister Audrey
Best academic accomplishment: “Earning a Presidential Scholarship from Norwich University. This merit award was a very special achievement. It provided me a real sense of accomplishment and recognition for the hard work and the dedication I have devoted to my studies throughout my education.”
Best athletic accomplishment: “Being awarded (Commonwealth Conference) Small MVP at the end of the 2019 softball season. Last season began with a new softball coach (shout out to coach Brian Martin) and many new players. Despite these obstacles, we won the 2019 CAC championship. This award and banner is special for me, my team, and my school since it will be the last ever for PMA.
“It was a privilege to be a part of that team. Being chosen MVP was incredibly meaningful to me. I am not a natural at softball, but my coach, among others, recognized my dedication to the team and to the sport. I was disappointed that the 2020 season was canceled but am grateful for our amazing 2019 season.”
Biggest growth from freshman year to now: “My leadership skills. Freshman year I participated in a few sports, but didn’t do much more. As time went by, I realized the significance of being involved. I soon began to involve myself with not only sports, but student government and working as well.
“Throughout these past four years, I have been blessed to be guided and inspired by teachers, coaches, captains, and co-workers who taught me valuable lessons in leadership. I grew from these significant experiences and soon put what I learned into action. As an upperclassman I began to take on more and more responsibilities, both in and out of school. Thanks to the people around me, I have grown into the leader I am today.”
Best advice you could give incoming freshmen: “Follow the old adage, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover.’ I know it sounds cliche, but my school has truly shown me that there is more to a person than what they look like or where they live. PMA is a diverse school of students from throughout the Merrimack Valley and from around the world. I have friends who are from around our local region to as far away as Brazil and China. I learned it is important to give everyone a chance; leave the judging for the courts. By staying open minded, you might just meet some of the best people.”
If you were president and could change one thing what would it be?:
“In our country, many citizens are blessed with opportunities to live in great homes and safe havens. For many people, however, this is not true. It saddens me to know that so many citizens do not have homes, or even proper shelters in which to sleep. As a place with an abundance of housing and resources, focusing on the country’s homeless crisis would be a main focus of mine.
“Right here in our local communities, and across our nation, too many people are living in terrible conditions. In a place like America, each citizen should have a place of comfort. It is a significant problem, but with the correct approach and effort, it could be improved.”
Recommendation: “Elaina has been an outstanding student-athlete at PMA. A three-sport captain in cross country, basketball, and softball. As a senior she won the CAC Division 2 cross country meet. As a junior Elaina was MVP of the CAC Division 2 softball league. As an outstanding pitcher, Elaina led the team to the (CAC) Division 2 league championship.”
— Jim Weymouth, PMA athletic director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.