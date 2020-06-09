Student-Athlete: SANBORN Kaylen LaChapelle

College: Undecided
H.S. Sports: Soccer, basketball, winter and spring track
Family: Laura (mom), Jim (dad) and brother Brayden
Biggest academic achievement: “I have received honors with distinction all three years of high school, meaning I have a GPA above a 4.0.”
Biggest athletic achievement: “I have received All-State honors for both winter and spring track.”
Biggest growth from freshman year to now: “I am constantly trying to improve myself and better my PRs (personal records). My biggest growth in track was that, going into high school, I had never even heard of the triple jump. Then, once I tried it, I was immediately known and worked towards state titles.”
Advice you would offer to incoming freshmen: “Strive for the best and be the best version of yourself; hard work pays off.”
If you were president what is one thing you would change?: “I would make college more affordable for all so that everyone can get equal chances at bright futures.”
Recommendation: “Kaylen is an exceptional asset to our Sanborn Community. She is kind, caring and compassionate — always looking to help others. I have seen her extend a helping hand to classmates, teammates, and opponents. Kaylen likes to help others grow in confidence.
“In sports, she is always looking out for her teammates who need extra help — she runs extra laps with the athletes who struggle to run and stays late with teammates to help them work on a skill. I have seen her at soccer games picking up opponents off the ground who have fallen and at track meets giving advice to competitors to help them improve.”
— Sanborn Regional business technology teacher Kerrie Alley-Violette
Kaylen LaChapelle
