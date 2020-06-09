Student-Athlete: TIMBERLANE Michael Giangregorio

College: UMass Amherst
H.S. sports: Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Football
Family: Sheri (mom), Steve (dad), sister Kate and brother Jeff
Best academic accomplishment: “I would say finishing 14th in my class out of about 300 students. I am most proud of this because it reflects the effort I put into my schoolwork my entire high school career.”
Best athletic accomplishment: “My best athletic accomplishment would either be receiving second-team all-state honors for soccer or kicking for the football team while also being the soccer team captain. I put in a lot of hard work and extra time to be able to produce at my best in both sports. This would mean going from one practice to another, and also finishing a soccer game and then hopping in my mom’s car to drive to wherever the football game is.”
Biggest growth from freshman to now: “My leadership. Over the years, I got to play beneath many great captains and learn many great things from them. I then found myself always carrying myself at the highest standard on and off the field, and also found that there were more important things in a team dynamic than wins and losses. I was really able to display my leadership through being the captain of both the soccer and basketball team my senior year.”
Best advice to incoming freshmen: “Don’t take anything for granted; your four years will fly by. Most kids don’t go on to playing college sports, so for you this may be the last time in your life you play sports at a really competitive level. I would also say build great friendships with your teammates — these bonds carry heavy meaning.”
If you were president what is one thing you would change: “I would make sure to put a huge emphasis on education for all. Many of us take going to school and getting a good education for granted. There are many kids in impoverished areas who don’t receive the same level of education of others, and this just isn’t fair.”
Recommendation: “Michael is a leader. He was a captain this past year in soccer and basketball and probably would’ve been a captain if the volleyball team played. His teammates really respect the way he approaches each sport. He just comes to play every day.
“Aside from his athletic successes, Michael understands the importance of academic achievement. His membership on the math, business and National Honor Societies are an example of his wide-ranging talents. He has been a very active member in Project Hope, an important charity for our students. ... I’m very impressed with his attitude and work ethic. They will take him far.”
—Timberlane athletic director Angelo Fantasia
