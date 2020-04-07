This is almost like a rain delay.
Thanks to coronavirus, the high school baseball season is hanging on like a thread, and it’s tough to predict what will happen. Will the weather clear up, allowing the game to resume, or will steady rain call off the game for good?
If all goes well, as the MIAA hopes, school will begin again May 4, with games set to begin a week later and the end of the season slated for June 27. The high school baseball season literally hinges on whether Governor Baker allows that May 4 start date.
But the high school baseball (and softball for that matter) season isn’t the only one hinging on that May 4 school start date. The summer season is similarly affected.
“Everything is contingent on what the high schools do,” said Methuen Legion coach Dave Mosher. “If they don’t play any games, we might start about when we usually do — my first game is scheduled for June 10. If they have a season, we’ll need to push our season back a couple of weeks.”
Echoes Haverhill Post 4 coach Larry O’Brien: “We just have to wait until May 4 and see what the schools do. I doubt we’ll have regular tryouts like in the past and we probably will miss out on independent (non-Legion) games that we like to play before the Legion games start.”
Whatever the verdict, local spring Babe Ruth and other youth leagues have already been affected. All Little Leagues will be getting late starts, if they’re able to get a season in at all, and Babe Ruth Leagues will undoubtedly start later than usual.
The Big Diamond League run by North Andover’s Jeff Buxton, for example, usually has separate spring and summer seasons, but it is considering a merged spring/summer season. And the Intertown League, run by Georgetown’s Tim Southall, is willing to start its season (for 13 and 14-15 divisions) as late as July 5.
“We could get 5-6 weeks in and just skip the playoffs,” said Southall, who also coaches the Newburyport Post 150 Legion team and a team in the North Shore Baseball League (NSBL). “It’s just about getting kids out and playing baseball at some time this year.”
In reference to the semipro North Shore Baseball League, it is scheduled to start its season May 17, a date which now seems unlikely.
“I’m doubtful about that (May 17) but I’m hoping we’ll get an abbreviated season in,” said Kingston Night Owls’ coach Paul Sartori, who is also head coach at Haverhill High.
Northern Essex coach Jeff Mejia is certainly hoping for some kind of summer schedule because the NSBL, like other high level amateur leagues, is full of college players who got most if not all of their seasons wiped out by coronavirus.
Perhaps speaking for players of all levels, Mejia said: “If these kids lose summer ball after losing the spring, that will be another major blow to their development. That will be horrible.”
