Summer Baseball: Grecco, Andover Legion down Newburyport

After four straight rain-outs, Andover Legion beat Newburyport, 2-1 on Thursday to improve to 2-0.
Ryan Grecco went four innings and got the win. He allowed no runs and two hits while striking out four.
Andrew Smithson hurled 2.2 innings of strong relief. Anthony Teberio got the save, fanning the last batter with a runner on second.
Andover scored in the fifth on a Terry Morrissey RBI single to plate Brian Gibson. In the sixth, Teberio singled, Nolan Schirmer singled, Chase Lembo walked and Joe Bucci walked (RBI).
Andover hosts Peabody Sunday at 5 p.m. at Peter Aumais Park.
