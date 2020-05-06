Summer baseball? There is (very) cautious optimism

Is there light at the end of the tunnel?
There isn’t a lot, but there is some for area youth baseball coaches still hopeful of salvaging a summer season.
At first glance, however, the prospects are not promising. The spring seasons for virtually all Little Leagues and other youth leagues were all called off and, for older players, the Cape Cod League and Future Collegiate League have already been cancelled for the summer.
Yet, says Methuen coach Dave Mosher, the Legion season is still a possibility.
“The regional (Legion tournament) has been cancelled but the state tournament has not been,” said Mosher. “Right now, they’re looking at starting the season the second week in June, which might be a little ambitious, but I’m hopeful.”
Newburyport Legion coach Tim Southall is also hopeful but says that “I’m also doubtful about it.
“It’s a short season anyway and it might be a problem with some of the bigger communities, like Lynn, Lowell and Lawrence where there is a higher frequency of coronavirus.”
If there is a season, and this applies to most leagues and levels, there will probably be restrictions.
The Babe Ruth Association has already listed measures that should be taken if the season can start — players having their temperature taken before games, use of masks on the bench, masks for umpires and coaches on the field, social distancing as much as possible on the field and among spectators, use of hand sanitizer and so forth.
These measures are doable, believes Southall, but the big question is availability of fields.
“The coaches and players can be ready to play in a short time, but will the towns allow anyone to use the fields?” he said. “That’s the big question.”
The North Shore Baseball League has postponed the start of its season from mid-May to mid-June. Kingston Night Owls coach Paul Sartori is doubtful that the extension will be enough, but Southall says that “if any league has a good chance, that (NSBL) is the one.
“You’re talking about more responsible adults, who can drive themselves to games, and less (social) interaction,”said Southall. “If you have a crowded bench, you can always send players down toward the outfield away from each other. You wouldn’t want to do that with younger players.”
Southall is also the commissioner of the Intertown Babe Ruth League, for ages 13-15, and he says that the current plan is to start in early June with a cutoff date for starting the season at July 6.
“If we have to call the season, we might try to do something in the fall,” he said. “We have to get kids playing sometime this year.”
Ed Kuegel, who is heavily involved with baseball in Salem, feels the same way.
“If you lose a whole year of baseball, you might lose players from even coming out next year,” said Kuegel. “Baseball is already struggling with numbers so we can’t afford that.”
According to Kuegel, there has been no decision about summer youth baseball in Salem and New Hampshire Legion will decide by May 22 about having a season.
“Right now, we’re planning on having a season,” said Kuegel. “But we’ll just have to see. I do know that there won’t be any crossover games between New Hampshire and Massachusetts teams.”
All in all, there is cautious optimism that there will be some summer baseball in the area. But there seems to be more caution than optimism.
