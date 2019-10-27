Super Schwartz: High-scoring former goalie is breaking records for Whittier

The Whittier girls soccer team has scored 43 total goals this fall.
Junior forward Catherine Schwartz has 32 of them.
Now, I know what you’re thinking after reading that: Wow, that’s incredible! What a great season.
Wait a minute, who?
If Schwartz’s name isn’t one you’ve heard before this fall, it’s probably not your fault. Truth be told, the Groveland native hasn’t been in too many box scores over the past couple years. She’s been a three-year varsity player for the Wildcats, but she actually split time as a goalie her freshman year before playing in the midfield last season.
But first-year Whittier soccer coach Ryan Richards saw something special in Schwartz.
And as it turns out, all she needed was an opportunity.
“She’s just a beast, man,” said Richards, who has guided his club to a 10-5-1 mark in his first year at the helm. “She’s just the hardest worker in the room and comes in every day with an edge and an attitude.
“She wants to be the best.”
Schwartz has been the team’s full-time striker and the results are certainly speaking for themselves. She’s far-and-away the area leader in goals — between both boys and girls — and earlier in the year she surpassed the Whittier single-season record for goals in a season, surpassing Allison Beauchesne’s mark of 19 set in 2017.
That happened two weeks ago against Cathedral. She’s added 12 goals since.
Whittier, which has already clinched a playoff spot, still has one regular season game left.
“I wasn’t really expecting this,” said Schwartz, who is studying carpentry. “It’s just sort of happened. ... But I’ve definitely really enjoyed it!”
The numbers have just been staggering.
Schwartz has had three 2-goal games, another three 3-goal games, a pair of 4-goal games and just recently scored five goals in Tuesday’s win at Notre Dame of Tyngsborough. Somewhat even more incredible, despite the tremendous season, she’s only tied in the Commonwealth Conference in goals with Northeast’s Falyn Hunt (32).
But, Schwartz has been instant offense for Whittier. And the Wildcats are thriving because of it.
“We game plan to get her the ball,” said Richards. “She’s just an athlete.”
So what’s been the difference?
High school soccer players switch positions all of the time, but going from a part-time goalie/position player to a 32-goal scoring star is quite the unusual leap. Schwartz doesn’t play for a club team, either, making the offensive explosion even more impressive as a feat.
But when asked to explain the transformation, both Schwartz and Richards pointed to her speed first and foremost.
Schwartz clocked in with a personal-best 12.95 in the 100-meter dash last spring — good for seventh in the area — and has simply out-run and out-worked defenders to long cross passes. Her teammates have perfected sending her deep passes down the field, and Schwartz will use her speed to do the rest.
“I actually think I like track more than soccer,” she said. “I feel like I’m better at track.”
But that may be quickly changing.
With the season she’s having, Schwartz is drawing attention from not just the media, but interested college coaches. It’s a discussion she and Richards plan on having at the end of the year. With one more year still left, and at the pace she’s going, who knows what sort of Whittier records Schwartz can break.
But, for now, there’s an upcoming playoff run that needs focusing on.
And you can bet that Whittier is going to keep relying on its Super Schwartz goal-scoring machine to keep pumping out offense.
“I can see her playing whatever she wants in college,” said Richards. “She’ll have her options.
“We really have something special with her.”
FAB FIVE (BOYS)
1. North Andover 12-2-2
2. Pentucket 11-3-2
3. Andover 8-6-3
4. Windham 11-3-2
5. Timberlane 9-4-3
Honorable Mention: Central Catholic (8-6), Haverhill (8-6-2), Sanborn (8-6-2)
FAB FIVE (GIRLS)
1. Andover 11-2-3
2. North Andover 10-3-3
3. Central Catholic 9-4-2
4. Whittier 10-5-1
5. Haverhill 8-7-1
Honorable Mention: Pentucket (9-6-3), Greater Lawrence (10-4-3), Pinkerton (9-7)
