Andover’s Michaela Chokureva gets asked the question now and then, which is only natural when you’re athletic, you stand 5-foot-11 and you’re only a freshman.
“I’ve never played basketball but people ask me if I do,” said Chokureva. “Swimming takes a lot of time.”
In fact, Chokureva hasn’t engaged in any other sport other than partaking in ballet for a few years when she was younger. A member of the Phoenix Swim Club for the last six years, it’s been all swim all the time.
During the fall high school season, the 15-year-old Chokureva almost always works out twice a day and sometimes three times, starting with a 5 a.m. Phoenix practice in Haverhill and ending with a 6:30-9:30 practice sandwiched between a 2:45-4:15 p.m. high school practice at Greater Lawrence.
When the high school season ends, the club season heats up and pretty much goes year-round, with only a break in August. It’s enough to wear down some swimmers, and burn out others, but Chokureva thrives on the non-stop training.
“I feel like I love the sport of swimming so practice seems fun to me,” said Chokureva. “You’re trying to get better every day, which I like, and you’re there with all your friends going through the same thing.”
And, of course, when you have her kind of goals, one has to love workouts, or at least their significance.
“Since I was younger, one of my main goals has been to get to the Olympics,” said Chokureva. “I also want to go to a D1 college for swimming.”
The odds of any young swim star making it to the Olympics are certainly challenging, but Chokureva certainly served notice at the Division 1 state meet that she’s serious about her quest.
In addition to anchoring the Warriors to the 400 and 200 freestyle relay titles, she set state records while winning both the 50 freestyle (23.18) and 100 freestyle (50.07) in All-American qualifying times.
“She is absolutely legit,” said legendary former coach Marilyn Fitzgerald after watching her swim at the state meet. “For me, the key is when you make All-American times. That’s very difficult.”
Chokureva won all of her freestyle races during the season except one, taking second to Reading’s Molly Hamlin. She used that to her advantage at state.
“I don’t like to lose, but I found that very motivating,” said Chokureva. “It really made me want to work hard to swim better at state.”
Chokureva did not face Hamlin at state because Reading is Division 2, but the Andover freshman had a winning time of close to two seconds faster than Hamlin (51.95). Her winning Division 1 time was a whopping four seconds faster than the runner-up.
Although she specialized in the freestyle at state, Chokureva says she likes all the strokes and she competed in every stroke during the regular season and never once finished lower than first.
“She (Chokureva) is just amazing,” said Andover co-coach Patty Barrett, who believes her size is a big advantage.
“She is extremely strong, just a very strong young lady, and being tall helps her,” said Barrett. “When she dives in the water, she already has a lead on everyone.”
Said Chokureva: “Swimming all the events gives you a nice variety. I’m not sure which ones I like best but I can work on something in every stroke to get better. There is always something to work on.”
And that’s exactly what she’ll do until the club season winds down next August. At that point, she’ll welcome a break — but only briefly.
“You look forward to it (the break) but when it comes you almost don’t know what to do and then you want to get back in the pool,” she said.
It’s that kind of dedication that gives you the impression that big things could be in store for the super freshman.
“She is definitely a great freshman and the great thing is there is still room for refinement,” said Fitzgerald. “She can keep getting better.”
Which, to her competition around the state, is a scary thing.
*********************************************
Meet Michaela Chokureva
Age: 15
School, grade: Andover High, freshman
Swim Club: Phoenix Swim Club
Notable accomplishment: Placed first in four events at Division 1 state meet, set state records in 50 freestyle (23.18) and 100 freestyle (50.09)
Family background: Parents are from Honduras and Zimbabwe
Sibling swimmer: Older brother Christen, 19, swam for Andover High
Academic: Has all A’s for first semester
Hobbies: Enjoys bakin
************************************************
Chasing Connie
Michaela Chokureva is off to a great start as a freshman Andover swimmer, but she has a way to go to match former star Connie Brown, who graduated in 2003. Among Connnie Brown’s accomplishments, she ...
Had 4 state records as a freshman in 1999 -- 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay, 100 butterfly (55.52) and 100 backstroke (56.23)
Had seven All-American citations as a freshman
Finished her Andover career with 22 All-American certificates
Swam for University of Texas and received 12 All-American awards
*****************************************************
