SMITHFIELD, R.I. — The Merrimack College women's basketball team has now won five Northeast Conference basketball games in a row after beating Bryant University 61-53 Monday afternoon.
The victory improved Merrimack to 17-8 overall and 10-4 in the NEC while Bryant fell to 8-16 and 6-7.
Sophomore Kate Mager scored a team-high 20 points after going 7 for 13 from the field, including knocking down five 3-pointers and freshman Jayme DeCesare scored 15 points for the Warriors
Graduate student Courtney Clasen earned her first career double-double after scoring 11 points and pulling in a season-high 11 rebounds. Senior Denia Davis-Stewart also chipped in with 10 points on the afternoon.
Merrimack's defense caused 13 turnovers and was tough when it counted.
Up Next
Merrimack hosts the rematch against Sacred Heart University on Friday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.