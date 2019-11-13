Surprise, surprise ... only five home teams win

If you picked only five winners in Week 10, and correctly picked within one point of the Green Bay Packers point total (24), you won a T-shirt.
Five out of 12 games. That's it.
The NFL has officially gotten what it wanted (and deserved) ... about 20 of the teams nearly the same. The other 12, a few above and several below, are not that far away from the middle.
In Week 10, seven of the 12 home teams won. That's sounds about normal.
The problem is that seven of the 12 underdogs won, too.
That might change in Week 11, where there are five games with spreads of seven points or higher, the most in the last month.
The Patriots are back and they are favored, which is interesting. It really is a must-win for the Eagles, which as of today would not be in the playoffs.
Not including their last game in Baltimore, this is the first of a four-game stretch against playoff-caliber teams — the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs.
The Patriots are usually picked more than 95 percent of the time in our contest, but that could change, especially this week as road favorites.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. The first tiebreaker this week was Packers point totals. The second tiebreaker is amount of correct selections. All of this week's winners were within one point of the Packers point total and had five or more correct picks.
Week 10 winners
Patti Goudreault of Auburn, N.H.
James Dexter of Methuen
Ed Brooks of Salem, N.H.
John Warden III of Woburn
John Poirier of Haverhill
Michael Davis of Salem, N.H.
Tom Mackie of Amesbury
Paul T Berkland of Georgetown
Robert Dennis of Salem, N.H.
Charlotte Carter of North Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.