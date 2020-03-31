Editor’s note: With today’s edition, we are starting a regular feature on how local coaches, athletes and personalities are dealing with the caronavirus and how it has affected them. Today, we hear from Haverhill wrestling coach Tim Lawlor.
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
I was recently hired as the freshman baseball coach at Haverhill, so I am missing out on my first season with the program. I also umpire a lot, so I am missing out on those games too.
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself to having no sports?
Any athlete losing out on a season or championship. I can coach and ump forever, athletes have a much shorter clock.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
This past weekend would have been NHSCA Nationals for wrestling, so we would have been in Virginia Beach competing and just back from it.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
All goals now revolve around improving my household and taking care of my family!
5. Which sport do you miss the most?
Wrestling. The NCAA Championships not being held was devastating.
6. Which player on your team do you feel is most affected by the suspension of sports?
Well they all miss being at school and being around their friends, so it would be hard to single anyone out - but certainly the seniors who are missing out on spring sports like captain Dryden Fisher. DiFloures.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
Flowrestling!
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
La Pizza di Forno, downtown Haverhill — best pizza in town!
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Netflix = The Office; Hulu = Seinfeld
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Get on a wrestling mat!
