It’s been a little more than a dozen years since Laura (Moriarty) Ambra ruled the pool for Methuen High, but she still remembers those days vividly.
And, as a nurse in the Emergency Department at Lawrence General Hospital, Ambra feels she is still benefiting from all of her relentless training in the pool, which resulted in five individual state titles, six individual school records, a state record in the 100 breaststroke and a full scholarship to UNC, where she earned All-ACC honors and was a team captain.
“I think that definitely helps me now,” said Ambra, who — as Laura Moriarty — married MHS grad Nick Ambra in 2018. “Nursing is very challenging and I learned (from swimming) the importance of pushing forward every day, to try to learn something new every day.
“I strive in nursing to be like I was in swimming, to be confident in my abilities and be competent.”
Ambra was certainly more than competent, including at North Carolina, where she won six titles (including relays), was named an All-American and was a two-time qualifier for the Olympic Trials.
But looking back at both high school and college, the individual accomplishments don’t seem quite as important as the community spirit she became a part of.
“In high school, it was so great to represent the team and the school and to perform in front of friends and family,” said Ambra. “It was just a tremendous feeling. In college, it was a little different, but you developed this collegiate pride of representing your school. We were all together trying to do our best for the team.”
Ambra sees that same team spirit in her current job and, perhaps because of her athletic background, truly appreciates it.
“We have a great group of people (in the ER department) and we get along so well and help each other out,” said Ambra, who currently lives in Lawrence. “I really like working with them.”
For the most part, Ambra and her ER colleagues at Lawrence General are not seeing coronavirus patients, as they are sent to a separate trailer for treatment. But they have seen suspected cases as well as their usual cases of trauma, cardiac arrest and the like.
Ambra’s team is watching over her cases with extra precaution because she is pregnant and expecting a baby daughter in October. The coronavirus has worried pregnant women all over the state because it’s not known for certain how, if at all, it could affect them and their babies.
“I’m definitely a little worried, especially since it’ll be my first, but it is what it is and they need health care workers,” said Ambra, who wants to keep working until right before delivery. “It’s a little scary, but that’s okay. They’re doing a good job of keeping me away from really sick people so that helps.
“It (coronavirus) puts things in perspective and makes me realize what a difference you can make. There’s a sacrifice everyone has to make.”
Making a difference and sacrificing for the team are things in which Ambra has a championship background.
************************************************
Health care family
Although Laura Ambra majored in Exercise and Sports Science at North Carolina, she knew she’d get into nursing. Her mother has made a career out of it, and is currently an OR nurse at Children’s Hospital. Her brother Jimmy, meanwhile, is a physician’s assistant at Children’s.
“I always pictured myself as a nurse,” said Ambra, who took an accelerated 16-month course at Mass. General after graduating from UNC.
Ambra’s husband, Nick, is not in the health care field. He is a teacher at the Parthum School in Lawrence.
***************************
Pool performer
Prior to becoming a nurse, Laura (Moriarty) Ambra, enjoyed an outstanding career as a swimmer at both Methuen High and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Methuen
Five-time Division 1 state champion
Holds state record in 100 breaststroke
Holds six individual Methuen school records and member of three relay records
Earned full scholarship to UNC at Chapel Hill
North Carolina
Five-time ACC champion
Two-year captain and holds UNC record in 200 breaststroke
Two-time Olympic Trials qualifier
