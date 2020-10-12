Given a choice, with nothing else to consider, Timberlane junior Alida Bates admits that playing on the front line would still be her preference.
But Bates had to consider what was best for the Owls when girls soccer coach Jeff Baumann suggested that, even though she led the team in scoring each of the last two years with nine goals each year, she move from forward to defense this year.
“I’d never played defense before, at any level, but I thought I’d do whatever would help the team the most,” said Bates.
Explaining the move, Baumann said: “We have good, young players who can score but we were a little thin on defense. I thought Alida could handle it and it would help us.”
Thus far, the result has been enlightening. Led by sophomore twins Sophia and Bella Keogh up front and impressive freshman Leah Morrier at center midfield, the Owls (5-0) have already surpassed last year’s win total, when they struggled during a 4-12 season.
Moreover, while the offense has been impressive, with Sophia Keogh scoring six goals and Bella Keogh adding three goals while also having four assists, the defense has been stout.
“It’s been great so far,” said Bates. “The team has come together and we have great chemistry. Our goal was just to be the best team we can be and I think we will be. My personal goal is to help the team win a championship.”
As far as adjusting to a totally new position, Bates said that she’s still learning but thinks she’s understanding the nuances of defense more with every game.
“The biggest adjustment has been the different pressure you face, trying to keep the ball away from the net,” she said.
At any rate, she sees the silver lining to the switch.
“I think learning a new position, and being all over the field is going to help me become a better all-around player,” said Bates, whose older brother and 2020 graduate Tyler played defense for the Timberlane boys soccer team.
Although one doesn’t usually get the adrenaline push of scoring goals while on defense, there are moments of personal satisfaction according to Bates.
“In our game against Salem, a girl had a breakaway and I chased her down and kicked the ball away,” she said. “That felt really good.”
Baumann, meanwhile, feels good about his decision to switch Bates to defense and how the team is developing.
“We returned 10 starters and that doesn’t include the Keoghs, Hannah Collins (injured last year) and Leah Morrier, so we’ve never had this kind of depth,” he said. “Alida changing positions has really helped the team out.
“She’s becoming more solid every game and just solidifies everything. And she has such a great personality and positive attitude — she always seems to have a smile on her face.”
With the Owls currently unbeaten in their turnaround season, that smile has been particularly wide of late.
*************
Turnaround season
2019 — 4-12; outscored by foes 50-23
2020 — 6-0; has outscored opponents 14-3
