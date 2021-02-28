DERRY — Pinkerton has two of the area’s top freshmen in Drew Brander, who originally planned to attend Bradford Christian, and 6-5 Jackson Marshall, the son of 6-10 Dan Marshall.
Big Dan scored 1,858 points at Amesbury (AHS ‘91) including 33.4 ppg as a senior. He was a 3-year captain at Assumption.
Brander’s dad, Marc, was a Pinkerton standout. But not like Drew, who at 5-11, recently threw down a nasty dunk in a game. He’s averaging 10.3 ppg while Marshall is contributing 7.7 ppg.
They have played huge roles under first-year coach Dave Chase. Last year’s club was just 2-18 but bolstered by the talented frosh, the 2020-21 Astros are 8-2 heading into the playoffs.
