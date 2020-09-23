This could be the fall of redemption for the Salem and Pinkerton girls cross country teams.
Both were expecting good seasons in 2019 but, because of injuries to at least two of the top three runners for each squad, it turned into a disappointing fall with neither even qualifying for the Meet of Champions.
Prior to last year, Pinkerton had captured four straight Division 1 titles and qualified for New England six straight years. Salem, with a talented, young squad has no such tradition, but would like to start one.
Leading what they hope are comebacks are senior Molly McGaffigan and junior Mareisa Preble for Pinkerton while Bethany Graham and Eric James are both hoping they’re back at full strength to recharge the Blue Devils.
Other area teams are hoping to start rebuilding — Timberlane with two-year captain Julie Huberdeau, Windham behind Abigail Hughes and Pelham with two-year captain Kylie Harrington and Paige Hurst.
Division 1
Pinkerton
2019 season: 8th at Division 1 meet
Top returning runners: Molly McGaffigan, Sr.; Mareisa Preble, Jr.; Olivia Welch, Jr.; Makenna Alden, Jr.; Emma Plaza, Soph.; Faith Mamos, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Ginia Rufo, Frosh.; Contessa Silva, Frosh.; Isabelle Groulx, Frosh.
Coach Jon Alizio (2nd year)
Salem
2019 season: 9th at Division 1 meet
Top returning runners: Emma Gannon, Sr.; Corinna Pazzanesse, Sr.; Bethany Graham, Jr.; Natalie Coryea, Jr.; Erica James, Jr.; Mya Foreman, Jr.; Isabella Faulkner, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Gracie Silver, Frosh.; Lily Thomas, Frosh.; Sophia Rozumek, Frosh.
Coach Spencer Shaw (9th year)
Timberlane
2019 season: Incomplete team at Division 1 meet
Top returning runners: Julia Huberdeau, Sr.; Kerry Gannon, Sr.; Delaney Miller, Sr.; Silan Gitterman, Jr.; Maria Cioto, Jr.; Emily Alberti, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Grace Brennan, Jr.; Kamryn Dubois, Jr.; Taryn Fox, Jr.; Chayse Poulin, Frosh.
Co-coaches Brian Deveney (20th year) and Mark Behan (23rd year)
Division 2
Pelham
2019 season: Incomplete team for Div. 2 meet
Returning lettermen: Reka Ivanyi, Sr.; Kylie Harrington, Sr.; Paige Hurst, Sr.; Mia Cantacesso, Soph.
Newcomers: Elise Sullivan, Frosh.; Morgan Berton, Frosh.
Steve Charbonneau (6th year)
Sanborn
2019 season: Incomplete team for Div. 2 meet
Returning lettermen: None.
Promising newcomers: Elle Ash, Frosh.; Lily Tedford, Frosh.; Kati McNulty, Frosh.; Leah Dagostino, Frosh.
Coach Scott Maxwell (11th year)
Windham
2019 season: 11th at Division 2 meet
Returning lettermen: Paige DeVries, Sr.; Abigail Hughes, Sr.; Spandana Machavarapu, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Casie Doe,Sr.; Abigail St. Laurent, Soph.; Katherine Klinger, Frosh.
Coach Aria Levasseur (3rd year)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.