The Tardugno family will get another chance to make it a trio with the talented Methuen High softball team next year.
It almost happened last year with Julia, a senior, junior standout Steph and promising freshman Brooke — all longtime softball players. But Julia shifted gears and was intending to run track, and then the coronavirus pandemic made it all academic.
Now here comes youngest sister Alex, who will be a freshman for the Rangers this fall and could make it a Tardugno threesome next spring, which would be the first time head coach Jason Smith has had three sisters on the team at the same time.
“That’s definitely one of my goals, to play with my sisters,” said Alex. “I’m hoping it happens, but we’ll just have to see.”
Said Smith: “That would be pretty cool but it’s no sure thing that she (Alex) will make the varsity.”
Six months ago, perhaps, that caution would seem particularly apt. But Alex — who is primarily an infielder in the tradition of Steph and Brooke, but can also catch — has been progressing at an impressive rate.
She’s certainly enjoying a strong summer season with the Methuen Rangers U14 team.
“She can really hit — she’s getting better every game — and she plays a solid third base,” said coach Brian Martin. “I’ve been impressed with her.”
By all accounts, Alex has taken a stride forward at the plate in the last year. She credits “getting out of bad habits” and a recent switch to a new hitting coach. Whatever the case, Steph has noticed.
“I think she is particularly good at making consistent contact at the plate,” said Steph. “She rarely misses the ball completely and has good speed running the bases.
“(Defensively), she has a good arm, especially with her experience being a catcher and is usually accurate with her throws.”
Still, Alex, who has been going to Methuen games for years, knows it won’t be easy to make the Rangers’ varsity and play alongside her sisters. But Steph thinks it’s highly likely and it’s certainly something she hopes become a reality.
“It would be amazing to play with her and Brooke on the same team,” said Steph. “I loved playing with Brooke and my older sister Julia together on our travel team several years ago and have never played with Alex on the same team yet.
“I think high school in general will be fun with both of them, but the chance to play softball with them would make this year will make it that much better.”
It may be all up to Alex, who seems up for the challenge.
Three-sport Tardugnos
Like her older sisters, Alex Tardugno plans on being a three-sport athlete at Methuen, but they won’t be playing the same sports other than softball. Brooke and Steph play soccer and basketball while Alex is planning on field hockey and indoor track.
